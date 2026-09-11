Yoo Hae-jin of 'Assassin(s)': "I thought Minho was just a star... I'm not F4"

Photo provided by Hive Media

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Yoo Hae-jin shared his thoughts on working with Minho for the first time in the film 'Assassin(s).'

Yoo Hae-jin met with Sportschosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, on the 11th and said, "I thought Minho was just a star, but I liked how he approached me on a personal level. He feels like a handsome younger brother."

Opening on the 23rd, 'Assassin(s)' follows an investigation into the suspicions surrounding and people behind the assassination attempt on the first lady that shocked South Korea on August 15, 1974. Hur Jin-ho directed the film, following 'The King's Warden' and 'A Normal Family.' Yoo Hae-jin plays Cheol-gu, a detective investigating the case.

Yoo Hae-jin reunited with Park Hae-il in 'Assassin(s),' 16 years after they worked together in the film 'Moss.' He said, "Park Hae-il is an extremely serious person, you know. To give you an easy example, even if you ask him, 'Do you want jajangmyeon or jjamppong?' he thinks about it for a long time. When we were working on this film, he asked, 'How long have Cheol-gu and Jae-hwan known each other?' so I told him, 'Just say they've known each other for a long time' (laughs). Even when we were filming promotional content, he would spend a long time thinking whenever a lighthearted question came up, which was funny. I wondered what he was taking so seriously. It might sound odd to call it cute, but it makes him feel approachable." He went on to discuss one of Park Hae-il's strengths, saying, "One of the things I envy about Park Hae-il is his gaze. I can't do that very well," and added, "The more difficult it is, the more I try not to imitate him. Instead, I tend to think about how long I can maintain that seriousness."

Regarding Minho, who plays Yeong-il in the film, he also joked, "I thought Minho was just a star. We had never met before, and it's not as if I'm F4, you know." He continued, "After a screening of 'The King's Warden,' someone came up to me saying, 'Senior!' It turned out to be Minho. He hugged me so warmly, and I liked that feeling. It felt as though he was approaching me as a person. Even on the set of 'Assassin(s),' he wasn't just a star. His gaze could be fierce, and he was intelligent, but I realized there was a lot more to him beneath his appearance. We once talked together about our futures, and he had a healthy outlook." He expressed his affection for Minho, adding, "I'm still happy to see him when we meet for promotions. He feels like a very handsome younger brother."

Ahn So-yoon, Reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.