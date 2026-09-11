Yoo Hae-jin on the Special Appearances in 'Assassin(s)': "Every Actor Was Necessary"

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[Sportschosun, Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Yoo Hae-jin shared his candid thoughts on the ensemble cast of 'Assassin(s).'

Yoo Hae-jin met with Sportschosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 11th and said, "After watching the film, I felt that every actor had been cast because there was a specific reason each one was essential to their role."

'Assassin(s),' which opens on the 23rd, follows the investigation into the suspicions and forces behind the assassination attempt on the first lady that shocked South Korea on August 15, 1974. The film was directed by Hur Jin-ho, who helmed 'Forbidden Dream' and 'A Normal Family.' Yoo Hae-jin plays Cheol-gu, a detective investigating the case.

Because 'Assassin(s)' is based on a true story, Yoo Hae-jin also opened up about the pressure he felt while working on the film. He said, "I was cautious from the moment I first read the script. I told the director in detail about the parts I noticed and felt while reading it."

The film also drew attention for the special appearances by acclaimed actors including Park Jeong-min, Jung Woo-sung, Shim Eun-kyung, Park Hoon, and Park Hae-joon. Yoo Hae-jin said, "Like the director, I also had many concerns about the ensemble casting. When I receive a similar proposal, I tend to check whether I am being cast because I am truly needed for the role or whether there is another intention." He added, "I could feel that every actor joined our film because they were needed. It did not seem like they were simply making a brief appearance and leaving."

Yoo Hae-jin also discussed working with director Hur, known as a master of romance, on a mystery thriller. He explained, "At first, I thought of the director's softer previous films, which made me curious about 'Assassin(s).' Fortunately, cinematographer Lee Mo-gae was involved, so I thought he could help Director Hur. Even when filming action scenes, Director Hur shoots them with an emotional quality, so I was curious about how the final result would turn out. But after watching the film, I could feel the director's distinctive attention to detail."

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.