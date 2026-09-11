Minho on 'Assassin(s)': "Park Hae-il Is Like a Human Audiobook"—Here's Why

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[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon, Reporter] Actor Minho shared his thoughts on working with Park Hae-il as senior and junior newspaper reporters in the film 'Assassin(s).'

Minho met with Sportschosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 11th and said, "Senior actor Park Hae-il is like a human audiobook."

'Assassin(s),' which opens on the 23rd, follows the investigation into the suspicions surrounding and forces behind the assassination attempt on the first lady that shocked South Korea on August 15, 1974. The film was directed by Hur Jin-ho, who helmed 'Forbidden Dream' and 'A Normal Family.' Minho plays Yeong-il, a passionate rookie reporter.

Describing the atmosphere on the set of 'Assassin(s),' Minho expressed his satisfaction, saying, "The atmosphere on our set was like a library. No one ever raised their voice, and after each shot, we would gather, sit quietly together, and put our heads together. That atmosphere felt comfortable to me, and it was a memorable set."

In the film, he and Park Hae-il created a special chemistry as a newspaper bureau chief and a rookie reporter. Minho said, "Yeong-il is an achievement-oriented person, so I think he viewed Jae-hwan (Park Hae-il) as a respected adult," adding, "By the time he realized that the path his family wanted for him was not the one he wanted to pursue, I think meeting Jae-hwan led him to live with even greater passion."

Speaking about Park Hae-il on set, Minho expressed his admiration: "Senior is like a human audiobook. He seems like an actor perfectly suited to delivering the story he wants to tell in a calm, understated way. I came to understand why he has been loved in the film industry and remained one of its central figures for so long."

In an earlier interview with reporters, Park Hae-il had praised Minho's diligence, saying, "He came to the set several times even when he had no scenes." Minho responded, "Senior Hae-il also comes by when he isn't filming, almost as if he's inspecting the set, even before the props and spaces are finished (laughs). After seeing him do that, I couldn't not go to the set. I was also curious about the emotions the seniors brought to the scenes I wasn't in, so I went to watch. We were comfortable with one another like family on set, which was another reason I often stopped by."

Ahn So-yoon, Reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.