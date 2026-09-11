Minho on ‘Assassin(s)’: “I’ll be 40 next year, so mature sexiness is the image I’m pursuing”

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[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Minho discussed the direction he hopes to pursue as an actor.

Minho met with Sportschosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Seoul, on the 11th and said, “I’ll be 40 next year, so mature sexiness is the image I’m pursuing. Rather than a well-raised flower, I plan to show you characters that are more like weeds.”

Opening on the 23rd, ‘Assassin(s)’ follows the investigation into the suspicions surrounding and the masterminds behind the assassination attempt that shocked South Korea on August 15, 1974. Hur Jin-ho, who directed ‘The Age of Shadows: Heaven’s Door’ and ‘A Normal Family,’ is at the helm. Minho plays Young-il, an enthusiastic rookie reporter.

Minho made his debut in 2006 and has now become an actor in his 20th year. “I always let go and live my life. I’m not very good at imagining things unless I’ve experienced them myself,” he said. “On this set, I wondered how I could avoid standing out between senior actors Yoo Hae-jin and Park Hae-il and blend in well. Rather than making an extra effort on set, I think the senior actors appreciated me for who I was.” He expressed his gratitude.

He also spoke candidly about his acting philosophy. Minho emphasized, “My thoughts change little by little every year, and my perspective on life is changing as well. But the keyword that never changes is ‘sincerity.’ In that sense, I felt this project aligned well with the keyword I consider important. I also wanted to focus on showing that sincerity.”

Minho has won the love of fans in South Korea and abroad through various works, including ‘Boys Over Flowers,’ ‘The Heirs,’ ‘The King: Eternal Monarch,’ and ‘Pachinko.’ Named the No. 1 ‘Most Influential Hallyu Star’ for 13 consecutive years, he said, “I think emotions may have been the secret. The characters I played in my 20s seemed to express love that was sometimes clumsy and pure.” He added, “I’ll be 40 next year, so mature sexiness is the image I’m pursuing” (laughs). “I think I may take on more characters like weeds rather than well-raised flowers in good surroundings,” he said, raising expectations.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.