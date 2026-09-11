"This Is Korean Hip-Hop!"—Byun Yo-han to Moon Ji-hoon of 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' Release 'LOYALTY' Music Video

Photo provided by CJ ENM

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] The film 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' has released the music video for 'LOYALTY,' an ending-credit song reinterpreted with the actors themselves participating in the vocals.

The music video featuring Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won, Miyoshi Ayaka, and Moon Ji-hoon includes footage from the recording session, scenes from the film, and behind-the-scenes footage from the set. The actors' serious demeanor and the staff moving back and forth in front of and behind the camera reveal the passion that the 'Tazza' team poured into the production.

'LOYALTY' is a song about staking everything on a contest with nowhere left to retreat. Lyrics declaring that the game ends when fear takes hold, along with a chorus about going all in with one's name on the line, drive the song forward. The passage about turning the tables to change one's fate overlaps with the choices made by the characters in the film. Byun Yo-han and Roh Jae-won capture their characters' personalities with restrained vocals, while Moon Ji-hoon builds momentum through rap. Most notably, Japanese actor Miyoshi Ayaka sings the Korean lyrics herself and takes on the chorus. After challenging herself with her first Korean film, she also took on singing in Korean, and her voice gives the song a new color. The distinctive wordplay of 'Tazza: The High Rollers,' which has continued since the first installment, meets rap and takes on a new form.

'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' has been receiving an explosive response since its preview screening, matching the actors' remarkable enthusiasm for promoting the film. Viewers have expressed continued satisfaction with the film, saying it is "a thrilling movie," "a film that captures the original appeal of 'Tazza: The High Rollers' by pushing forward with momentum rather than complicated explanations," "a movie that makes you look forward to the thrill of seeing the final card turned over," and that "it definitely had a different flavor." The film preserves the strengths of the existing series while showcasing its own identity as the finale.

Meanwhile, 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' is a film adaptation of the final installment in Huh Young-man's 'Tazza: The High Rollers' comic series. It is a crime film about Jang Tae-young, who thought he had gained everything through an online casino business, and his close friend Park Tae-young, who shares the same name and took everything from him. The two meet again in the global gambling world and engage in a vengeful showdown. The film stars Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won, and Miyoshi Ayaka, and is directed by Choi Kook-hee, who helmed 'Default' and 'Life Is Beautiful.' It opens on the 23rd.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.