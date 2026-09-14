“The Man Who Grows Stronger With Every Resurrection”... Koo Kyo-hwan Delivers Relentless Action in ‘Reawakened Man: The Red’

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] The film ‘Reawakened Man: The Red’ is drawing attention with action that grows more powerful with each resurrection.

Seok-hwan is killed one day after being unable to put up even a proper resistance against an unidentified group that suddenly appears. When he comes back to life 72 hours later, his body begins to undergo changes unlike anything seen before. He becomes agile enough to catch a flying fly in a single motion and effortlessly dodges attacks coming straight at him, displaying abilities he could never have imagined before. His strength and recovery also continue to improve. He quickly recovers even after being hit by attacks carrying tremendous force, and he demonstrates physical abilities beyond human limits by leaping across long distances with nothing more than a light jump.

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

At first, Seok-hwan is preoccupied with avoiding his opponent’s attacks. But at a certain point, he begins to overwhelm them with his speed and overwhelming strength, delivering intense action that will give viewers an exhilarating thrill. His hair also gradually turns red with each resurrection. This visual detail immediately highlights his transformation from an ordinary job seeker into a man with superhuman strength.

‘Reawakened Man: The Red’ gradually depicts Seok-hwan becoming stronger with every death, raising expectations for the fresh action that unfolds each time. Attention is focused on the film’s distinctive action and abundant spectacle, as viewers await the intense sequences that will emerge from Seok-hwan’s evolution from an ordinary job seeker into someone whose senses, speed, strength, and recovery develop one after another, allowing him to surpass human limits.

Meanwhile, ‘Reawakened Man: The Red’ follows Seok-hwan, a job seeker whose only qualification is unfounded confidence, as he discovers that he can resurrect 72 hours after dying and becomes the target of a mysterious pursuit. The film stars Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho, Kang Ki-young, Kim Si-a, and Kim Sung-ryung. Baek Jong-yul, director of ‘The Beauty Inside’ and ‘Believer 2,’ is at the helm. The film opens on the 30th.

Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.