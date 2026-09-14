"40 Consecutive Days at the Top of the Box Office"... 'Odyssey' Ranks No. 1 at the Overall Weekend Box Office for Six Straight Weeks

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[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] The film 'Odyssey' has surpassed the cumulative admissions of 'Interstellar' to become director Christopher Nolan's highest-grossing film in South Korea. It has also set remarkable records by topping the overall weekend box office for six consecutive weeks and the overall box office for 40 consecutive days.

According to the Korean Film Council's integrated computer network for theater admissions, 'Odyssey' ranked No. 1 at the overall box office for 40 consecutive days after its release on August 5, remaining at the top every day through September 13. With this achievement, 'Odyssey' surpassed the records set by 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and 'Suzume,' which each stayed at the top for 35 consecutive days. It has become the foreign film released in South Korea since 2010 with the longest consecutive run at No. 1 at the overall box office.

In addition, the film drew 449,039 moviegoers over the three-day period from September 11 to 13, the weekend of its sixth week in theaters, taking the No. 1 spot at the overall weekend box office for six consecutive weeks. Even as it enters its seventh week, 'Odyssey' continues to lead the advance-booking rankings by a wide margin. Fueled by enthusiastic word of mouth, the film has also sparked a wave of repeat viewings, demonstrating its enduring box-office momentum. Attention is now focused on what other records 'Odyssey,' which has continued to attract audiences since its release, may set.

Meanwhile, 'Odyssey' follows Odysseus, king of Ithaca, on a tumultuous 10-year journey to return home and reunite with his family after the Trojan War. The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron. It was directed by Christopher Nolan, whose credits include 'Interstellar,' 'Dunkirk,' 'Tenet,' and 'Oppenheimer.' Now playing in theaters nationwide.

Ahn So-yoon, Reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.