"A New Horizon for the Series!"—Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub Features Original Characters and Story

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub will bring the 20-year series to a close with a story completely different from the previous three films.

The first film, Tazza: The High Rollers, the second, Tazza: The Hidden Card, and the third, Tazza: One Eyed Jack, have built a shared universe in which their characters and events are interconnected. This installment completely severs those ties and begins as an independent story. That is why audiences can fully enjoy it even without having seen the earlier films.

The story itself is also different. It centers on poker rather than hwatu, and its setting expands beyond Seoul to Japan and Vietnam. It directly explores the friendship, betrayal, and revenge between Jang Tae-young, who rose to the top through an online casino business, and his close friend Park Tae-young, who shares his name and took everything from him. The film presents a story the series has never shown before.

Original creator Huh Young-man has also named Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub, the fourth installment of Tazza, as his favorite story in the series. Choi Dong-hoon, who directed the first film, previously said that this story was so entertaining and suspenseful that people even wondered why he had not made the fourth installment first. The story unanimously chosen by the people who built the series has finally arrived. As the finale of a series that has continued for 20 years, it is also the largest in scale. As the story moves between Korea, Japan, and Vietnam, major figures from each country come together, joined by 11 actors, including Byun Yo-han and Roh Jae-won. The ultimate finale of the series will hit theaters this Chuseok holiday.

Following preview screenings, audiences have also praised the film for its ability to draw them in even if they have not seen any of the previous installments. Actual viewers have left positive reviews, including: "A movie that makes you lose track of time. The plot and twists are incredible," "A crime entertainment film that you can enjoy even if you know nothing about poker," "It has its own appeal, so it does not matter if you have not seen the series," and "A film that captures the energy of young talent, something we have not felt in a long time."

Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub is the film adaptation of the final installment in Huh Young-man's Tazza comic series. It is a crime film about Jang Tae-young, who thought he had gained everything in the world through his online casino business, and his close friend Park Tae-young, who took everything from him. The two meet again in the global gambling world and engage in a revenge-driven showdown. The film stars Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won, and Miyoshi Ayaka, and was directed by Choi Kook-hee, known for Default and Life Is Beautiful. It opens on the 23rd.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.