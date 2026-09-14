Byun Yo-han: "I'm Tiffany Young's husband... Am I eager for the title of 'Girls' Generation's brother-in-law'? No"

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[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] Actor Byun Yo-han discussed how his life changed after marrying Girls' Generation member and actress Tiffany Young.

Byun Yo-han met with Sportschosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 14th and said, "After marrying Tiffany, I gained greater confidence in myself."

Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub, which opens on the 23rd, is the final film in the Tazza series based on the comics by Huh Young-man. Directed by Choi Kook-hee, whose previous films include Default and Life Is Beautiful, the crime film follows Jang Tae-young, who thought he had gained everything through an online casino business, and his close friend Park Tae-young, who took everything away from him. The two, who share the same name, meet again in the global gambling world and engage in a high-stakes game of revenge.

Byun Yo-han played Jang Tae-young, a born gambler who instinctively attracts money. Regarding his bed scene with Kitazawa Mayu in the film, he said, "I continuously checked on Kitazawa Mayu's condition and had many conversations with her about the acting." He added, "In a way, Kitazawa Mayu seemed mysterious yet dangerous, and I wondered how she would appear to the public. She seems like a charismatic woman."

When asked whether his wife, Tiffany Young, had seen the film, he replied, "She hasn't seen it yet. Since she has also worked for a long time, she first empathizes with how difficult things are for me. She is also very objective about the work process, so it doesn't affect her at all." He continued, "I'm grateful that Tiffany has supported our film so much, but our team also worked extremely hard. I believe that effort must be evaluated on its own merits."

Asked what had changed after marrying Tiffany Young, Byun Yo-han answered, "I have gained greater confidence in myself. We took our honeymoon quite late, didn't we? We went after finishing filming two projects." He continued, "The hardest thing is protecting the person you love. I got married and accomplished that difficult task, so I became more confident in myself when working on projects. I also gained a sense of responsibility, and my capacity to love grew. I think these feelings will continue to grow."

Regarding becoming the only brother-in-law of the Girls' Generation members, he said, "I'm simply Tiffany's husband. That's how I define myself, and I think that's right. As actor Byun Yo-han, I want to move forward well, fighting my own battles, and as Tiffany Young's husband, I want to open a new chapter and live well."

Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.