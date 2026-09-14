Byun Yo-han on 'Tazza 4': "The Buttocks Were Really Mine... I Ended Up in the Emergency Room While Dieting"

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[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] Actor Byun Yo-han said he lost weight for an exposure scene in the film 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub.'

Byun Yo-han met with Sportschosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, on the 14th and said, "The buttocks shown in the film are really mine," adding, "I lost more than 10 kilograms for the character."

Opening on the 23rd, 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' (hereafter 'Tazza 4') is the film adaptation of the final installment in Huh Young-man's 'Tazza: The High Rollers' comic series. It is a crime film about Jang Tae-young, who thought he had gained everything through an online casino business, and Park Tae-young, his close friend with the same name who took everything from him. The two meet again on the global gambling circuit and engage in a revenge showdown. Choi Kook-hee, who directed 'Default' and 'Life Is Beautiful,' is at the helm.

Byun Yo-han plays Jang Tae-young, a born gambler who instinctively attracts money. After losing more than 10 kilograms for an exposure scene in the film, he opened the interview by saying, "They are really my buttocks," turning the interview into a sea of laughter.

Byun Yo-han, who undertook an intense diet, said, "I wanted to show Jang Tae-young's transformation through changes in his body. That is also how it appears in the original work. I had to show a body that was well-fed and living comfortably, and then a stronger body after time had passed—but I nearly died doing it (laughs). It was very difficult. I had maintained a weight of more than 80 kilograms since 'Hansan: Rising Dragon,' and the weight did not come off easily. I was comfortable at that weight, too. Still, the director had given me an assignment, so I approached it with the mindset that I had to do it no matter what. Then I experienced hypoglycemic shock once and went to the emergency room. I think I pushed myself too hard, but I was still happy with the process. I wanted to keep the promise I had made with the team before starting the project, and I thought that might be a noble commitment to the work. I lost weight while encouraging myself, saying, 'You're doing well. Hang in there just a little longer.'"

Explaining why he did not use diet injections, he said, "I have allergies, so I cannot take just any medication. Even when I had leg surgery, I endured it with a pain-relief injection. I cannot even receive antibiotics." He added, "I think pain and effort are worthwhile. I lost more than 10 kilograms in five months, but after losing a certain amount of weight, I stopped weighing myself. I maintained the condition in which I was healthiest and could immerse myself in the role."

Ahn So-yoon, Reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.