Byun Yo-han on 'Tazza 4': "Roh Jae-won Is a Friend Who Loves Nothing but Acting... He Makes Me Reflect on Myself"

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] Actor Byun Yo-han shared his thoughts on working with Roh Jae-won in the film 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub.'

Byun Yo-han met with Sportschosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 14th and said, "Roh Jae-won is a friend who loves nothing but acting. He makes me reflect on myself."

Opening on the 23rd, 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' (hereafter 'Tazza 4') is the film adaptation of the final installment in Huh Young-man's 'Tazza: The High Rollers' comic series. It is a crime film about Jang Tae-young, who thought he had gained everything through his online casino business, and Park Tae-young, his best friend of the same name who took everything from him. The two reunite in the global gambling world and engage in a game of revenge. Choi Kook-hee, who directed 'Default' and 'Life Is Beautiful,' is at the helm.

Byun Yo-han played Jang Tae-young, a naturally gifted gambler who instinctively attracts money. He worked opposite Roh Jae-won as both a friend and rival in the film. "Roh Jae-won is a friend who loves acting so much. He knows nothing but acting. I also try to love acting, and I can say that I do, but he is more relentless. There were many moments when I admired him, and many moments when he made me reflect on myself. He is younger than me and my junior in the industry, but he made me more self-aware, and I was deeply inspired by him," he said. He added, "After filming ended, I often thought, 'I should have treated him better.' These days, we've been meeting up and I'm treating him better now (laughs). We make sure to talk on the phone at least once a day. I'm grateful that he allowed me to feel these emotions. It made me wonder if this was how my seniors felt when they looked at me in the past. I thought I should have treated my seniors as well as Jae-won treated me," expressing his affection for his co-star.

Byun Yo-han also shared his thoughts on bringing the 20-year 'Tazza' series to a close. "I did my best, and even after watching the film, I felt that I had truly given it my all. I want to leave the rest of the evaluation to the audience," he said. "When I was first offered the project, I felt pressured and afraid. But it felt like fate, so I thought I shouldn't avoid it. I felt that if I avoided it, I would feel cowardly as time passed. The 'Tazza' series itself has been around for such a long time, and I felt that doing well would only mean meeting expectations. From the beginning, I approached it with the mindset that if I failed, I would be ridiculed for the rest of my life. Wouldn't the audience want something even more entertaining? I faced my fears and did my best to make the film." Regarding his focus in the performance, he explained, "I wanted to express the 'Tazza' released in 2026 in my own color. To do that, I had to become a real high roller, but when I actually tried to make it happen, I realized I didn't know what my true color was. In the end, what I could focus on was my chemistry with the other actors. I chose to focus on working with Roh Jae-won, senior actor Jo Woo-jin, and senior actor Yoon Kyung-ho."

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.