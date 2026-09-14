'Tazza 4' Roh Jae-won: "Hyun Bin and Byun Yo-han have a different presence as actors... I’m going to become more handsome over time"

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[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] Actor Roh Jae-won spoke about what he learned from acting alongside his seniors Hyun Bin and Byun Yo-han.

Roh Jae-won met with Sportschosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, on the 14th and said, "I think both of my seniors have a distinctive presence and beauty as actors. I also learned a lot from watching them take care of themselves."

*Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub*, which opens on the 23rd, is the final film in the *Tazza* series based on the comic by Huh Young-man. The crime film follows Jang Tae-young, who thought he had gained everything through his online casino business, and Park Tae-young, his best friend with the same name who took everything from him. The two reunite in the global gambling scene and engage in a high-stakes game of revenge. Choi Kook-hee, who directed *Default* and *Life Is Beautiful*, is at the helm. Roh Jae-won plays Park Tae-young, a naturally gifted poker player who is always outperformed by Jang Tae-young.

Roh Jae-won delivered a passionate performance in his first leading role in a commercial film with *Tazza 4*. As he joined the 20-year *Tazza* series for its finale, he said, "I wasn’t burdened by the reputation of *Tazza*. I thought this was a completely new story, rather than the existing *Tazza*. If anything, I felt more pressure because of the character. Regardless of it being my first leading role in a commercial film, this was an incredibly meaningful opportunity for me, and it wasn’t something that comes along often. I was happy simply that they trusted me and offered me the lead role, and I resolved to do my very best. Since *Tazza* is such a masterpiece, I deliberately avoided using the wording ‘the *Tazza* series.’ I thought of it as the story of Jang Tae-young and Park Tae-young," adding, "It seems that my senior Yo-han took the lead in shouldering the pressure related to the *Tazza* series, more than I did."

Roh Jae-won recently worked alongside Hyun Bin in Disney+’s *Made in Korea Season 2*. Asked what he had learned from Byun Yo-han and Hyun Bin respectively, he replied, "Yo-han is courageous, bold, and tough. I can be courageous and bold in my own way at times, but my senior has a particularly stylish way of expressing himself. Hyun Bin is kind, gentle, and deeply considerate. Even when he felt something was lacking in my acting scene, he waited until all the filming was over to tell me, in case I might feel hurt and lose confidence."

Speaking about what the two actors have in common, he said, "It’s the presence, beauty, and good looks they possess as actors. I learned a lot from both of them about how to take care of myself as an actor. I’ve also been trying to take better care of myself lately, and I’ve just started going to a dermatologist. I’m going to become more handsome over time (laughs). I don’t have an especially handsome face, but I want to do my best with my appearance. I feel that doing so will allow me to show more roles and better acting."

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.