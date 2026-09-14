Roh Jae-won on the Backstory Behind His “Yareumdapda” Line About Kwon Eun-bi’s Waterbomb Photo in “Tazza 4”: “I Was So Nervous”

Photo provided by CJ ENM

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Roh Jae-won shared behind-the-scenes details from filming Season 3 of “Office Workers.”

Roh Jae-won met with Sportschosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, on the 14th and said, “I had absolutely no intention of saying ‘yareumdapda’ to Kwon Eun-bi,” adding, “I filmed the scene while feeling extremely nervous.”

Opening on the 23rd, “Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub” (hereafter “Tazza 4”) is the final film in the “Tazza: The High Rollers” series based on the comic by Huh Young-man. The crime film follows Jang Tae-young, who thought he had gained everything through an online casino business, and his close friend Park Tae-young, who took it all away from him despite sharing the same name. The two reunite in the global gambling world and engage in a high-stakes game of revenge. Choi Kook-hee, who directed “Default” and “Life Is Beautiful,” is at the helm. Roh Jae-won plays Park Tae-young, a naturally gifted poker player who is always outmatched by Jang Tae-young.

Roh Jae-won appeared on Season 3 of Coupang Play’s “Office Workers” on the 11th to promote “Tazza 4.” He transformed into the first group of college student supporters newly recruited by DY Planning and perfectly embodied the character. In particular, he drew attention online after looking at an old Waterbomb photo of Kwon Eun-bi and saying, “Yareumdapda,” a mispronunciation of “areumdapda,” meaning “beautiful.”

He explained, “I had received offers to appear on ‘Office Workers’ before, and I was curious about it as well. Rather than being a unique variety show where you hide behind a certain situation or character and improvise, it felt like a work of art in its own right. As an actor, I wanted to experience it, and thankfully, I got the opportunity this time.”

Regarding the story behind the “yareumdapda” line, he said, “There was a set script and flow, but ‘yareumdapda’ was not originally in the script. Because I was so nervous, I couldn’t pronounce ‘areumdapda’ properly. I had absolutely no intention of saying it that way, but I’m grateful that viewers found it entertaining.” He added, “I’m sorry to Kwon Eun-bi because I truly had no such intention.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.