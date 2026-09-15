Koo Kyo-hwan and Shin Seung-ho to Share Behind-the-Scenes Stories from 'Reawakened Man: The Red' on 'Salon Drip' Today (15th)

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[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Koo Kyo-hwan and Shin Seung-ho from the film 'Reawakened Man: The Red' will appear on the YouTube show 'Salon Drip.'

Koo Kyo-hwan and Shin Seung-ho of 'Reawakened Man: The Red' will appear on the YouTube show 'Salon Drip' for a special meeting with host Jang Doyoun. In the episode, which will be released at 6 p.m. on the 15th, Koo Kyo-hwan plays Seok-hwan, a resurrection-powered man who grows stronger each time he dies, while Shin Seung-ho plays Black, a mysterious figure pursuing him. The two actors will share stories about reuniting for 'Reawakened Man: The Red' after 'D.P.,' behind-the-scenes moments from filming, and the process of completing the action sequences.

Koo Kyo-hwan, who is appearing on 'Salon Drip' for the fourth time, will energize the conversation with his signature wit and friendly chemistry with host Jang Doyoun. Shin Seung-ho is also expected to showcase lively banter with Koo Kyo-hwan through his candid and playful charm.

Meanwhile, 'Reawakened Man: The Red' follows Seok-hwan, a job seeker whose only qualification is baseless confidence. After discovering that he can resurrect 72 hours after dying, he becomes the target of a mysterious pursuit. The film stars Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho, Kang Ki-young, Kim Si-a, and Kim Sung-ryung. Baek Jong Yeol, director of 'The Beauty Inside' and 'Believer 2,' is at the helm. The film opens on the 30th.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.