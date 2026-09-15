Poker Prodigy Hong Jin-ho Serves as Ambassador for 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub'

Photo provided by CJ ENM

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] Professional poker player Hong Jin-ho is making a strong contribution as an ambassador for the film 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' after serving as a consultant on the project.

Professional poker player Hong Jin-ho served as a consultant for 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub.' A former StarCraft professional gamer who rose to the top of the poker tournament circuit, Hong Jin-ho is an unprecedented competitor who has reached the pinnacle in both fields. Because he understands the flow of competition and players' habits better than anyone, he helped refine the actors' gameplay on set to make it both realistic and intuitive.

He even completed a cameo appearance, but unfortunately, the scene was cut during the editing process and became a topic of discussion for some time. Hong Jin-ho recently revealed the story himself on his original variety show 'Tazza: The Genius,' where he also unveiled previously unreleased footage. In the deleted scene, Hong Jin-ho played himself, a real-life poker player, and competed against Park Tae-young. The released stills offer a glimpse of Hong Jin-ho's fiery dramatic performance.

Despite the disappointment over the editing, Hong Jin-ho's involvement continues. On 'Tazza: The Genius,' he sat at the table with Byun Yo-han and Roh Jae-won and competed against them while explaining the rules of hold'em to viewers encountering the game for the first time. Audiences have also responded to his active efforts to promote the film's appeal.

Photo provided by CJ ENM

Hong Jin-ho said, "As a longtime fan of the 'Tazza' series, I was honored to take part in the finale," adding, "I saw the actors, director, and staff I met on set all working hard as one, and I look forward to seeing that passion come through in the film as well." He continued, "As one audience member and also as a member of the production team, I will definitely see it in theaters."

Meanwhile, 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' is a film adaptation of the final installment in Huh Young-man's original 'Tazza: The High Rollers' comic series. It is a crime film about Jang Tae-young, who thought he had gained everything through an online casino business, and his close friend Park Tae-young, who took everything from him. The two men meet again in the global gambling world and engage in a vengeful showdown. The film stars Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won, and Miyoshi Ayaka. Choi Kook-hee, who directed 'Default' and 'Life Is Beautiful,' is at the helm. It opens on the 23rd.

Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.