"Intense and Thrilling"—'Reawakened Man: The Red' Confirmed for ScreenX, 4DX and MX4D Special-Theater Release

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon, Reporter] The film 'Reawakened Man: The Red' has confirmed its release in ScreenX, 4DX and MX4D special theaters.

ScreenX will maximize the scale and sense of space in the action through screens expanded across three surfaces—the left, right and front. Seok-hwan's dynamic action and movements, as he leaps over buildings and fearlessly races across the city, will unfold across the wider screen, offering an intensely immersive experience that is expected to make viewers feel as though they have stepped into the middle of the film.

In 4DX, motion seats and various environmental effects will allow viewers to experience the action on screen with their entire bodies. From the moment Seok-hwan swings a baseball bat with abandon to the action sequences filled with flying bullets, viewers will be able to feel even more vividly the impact and exhilaration of his intense action.

MX4D also maximizes the film's sense of realism through sophisticated motion effects that reproduce the movements on screen in detail for each scene. Movement, speed and changes in direction are expressed with wit and precision, creating an immersive experience that feels as though viewers have entered the space on screen. In particular, the car-chase scenes in which the characters race through narrow alleys and deftly weave between vehicles will offer the vivid sensation of speeding along in an actual car. The precisely synchronized motion in each scene is also expected to make the urgency of the pursuit feel even more real. Through the distinct appeal of each special-theater format—from ScreenX's expanded scale and 4DX's full-body action to MX4D's dynamic motion—'Reawakened Man: The Red' will provide audiences with an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Meanwhile, 'Reawakened Man: The Red' follows Seok-hwan, a job seeker whose only qualification is his unfounded confidence, as he discovers that he has the ability to resurrect 72 hours after dying and becomes the target of a mysterious pursuit. The film stars Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho, Kang Ki-young, Kim Si-a and Kim Sung-ryung. Baek Jong-yeol, director of 'The Beauty Inside' and 'Believer 2,' is at the helm. The film opens on the 30th.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.