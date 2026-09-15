Ayaka Miyoshi Has Recovered and Joins Stage Greetings for 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub'

Photo provided by CJ ENM

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] The cast and crew of 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' are conducting an extensive five-week series of stage greetings. Ayaka Miyoshi has also confirmed her participation after recently announcing that she has fully recovered.

As 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' has been meeting audiences through extensive word-of-mouth previews and screenings since two weeks before its release, Ayaka Miyoshi is now joining the film's Korean promotional activities in earnest after taking time off to recover in August on the advice of medical professionals.

Ayaka Miyoshi will join the Tazza team for the pre-release stage greetings on Saturday, September 19, and Sunday, September 20. She will also participate in the opening-week stage greetings on Wednesday, September 23; Friday, September 25; Saturday, September 26; and Sunday, September 27. During the second week after release, she will attend events on Saturday, October 3; Sunday, October 4; and Monday, October 5. She will also appear during the third week, on Friday, October 9; Saturday, October 10; and Sunday, October 11. In particular, Ayaka Miyoshi is demonstrating that she is an unprecedentedly Korea-friendly actress by making an extensive appearance at stage greetings for her first Korean film debut. Her communication with Korean fans is highly anticipated. Detailed schedules for the stage greetings, which will take place over a total of five weeks, are available on CJ ENM's official social media channels and the official websites and mobile apps of each theater.

Meanwhile, 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' is a film adaptation of the final installment in Huh Young-man's original 'Tazza: The High Rollers' comic series. It is a crime film about Jang Tae-young, who thought he had gained everything through an online casino business, and his close friend Park Tae-young, who took everything from him despite sharing the same name, meeting again in the global gambling world and engaging in a round of revenge. The film stars Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won, and Ayaka Miyoshi, and is directed by Choi Kook-hee, who helmed 'Default' and 'Life Is Beautiful.' It opens on the 23rd.

Ahn So-yoon, Reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.