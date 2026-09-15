"Did Tiffany Young Get Jealous of the Bed Scene? Absolutely Not" — Byun Yo-han Pours His Passion Into 'Tazza 4' (Comprehensive)

Photo provided by CJ ENM

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Byun Yo-han, 40, found happiness in his heart ahead of the release of the film 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub.'

Opening on the 23rd, 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' (hereafter 'Tazza 4') is the final film in the 'Tazza: The High Rollers' series, based on the original comic by Huh Young-man. It is a crime film about Jang Tae-young, who thought he had gained everything through his online casino business, and Park Tae-young, his close friend with the same name who took everything from him, meeting again in the global gambling world and playing a hand for revenge. Choi Kook-hee, director of 'Default' and 'Life Is Beautiful,' is at the helm.

Byun Yo-han plays Jang Tae-young, a born gambler who instinctively attracts money. Working alongside Roh Jae-won as friends and rivals in the film, he said, "Roh Jae-won is a friend who loves acting above all else. He knows nothing but acting. I also try to love acting, and I can say that I do, but he is even more persistent. There were many moments when I admired him, and many moments when he made me reflect on myself. He is younger than me and my junior in the industry, but he made me more alert, and I was greatly inspired by him." He added, "After we finished filming, I often thought, 'I should have treated him better,' but these days, I am making up for it by treating him better (laughs). We make sure to talk on the phone at least once a day. I am grateful that he allowed me to experience these feelings, and I wondered if this was what my seniors felt when they looked at me in the past. I thought I should have treated my seniors as well as Jae-won treated me," expressing his affection for his co-star.

A still from the film 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub.' Photo provided by CJ ENM

He also shared his thoughts on bringing the 20-year 'Tazza: The High Rollers' series to a close. Byun Yo-han said, "I did my best, and even after watching the film, I felt that I had truly done my best. I want to leave the rest of the evaluation to the audience." He continued, "When I was first offered the project, I felt pressured and afraid. But it felt like fate, so I thought I shouldn't avoid it. I felt that if I avoided it and time passed, I would feel cowardly. The 'Tazza' series itself has been around for a long time, and I felt that doing well would only bring me back to where I started. I approached it with the thought that if I failed, I would be mocked for the rest of my life. Wouldn't the audience want something even more entertaining? I faced my fears and did my best to make it." Asked what he focused on in his performance, he explained, "I wanted to express the 'Tazza' released in 2026 in my own color. To do that, I had to become a real gambler, but when I actually tried to create the character, I didn't know what my true color was. In the end, what I could focus on was my chemistry with the other actors. I chose to focus on my chemistry with Roh Jae-won, senior actor Jo Woo-jin, and senior actor Yoon Kyung-ho."

Photo provided by CJ ENM

Having lost more than 10 kilograms for an exposure scene in the film, he turned the interview into a sea of laughter by declaring in his opening remark, "Those are really my buttocks." Byun Yo-han, who underwent an intense diet for the project, said, "I wanted to show Jang Tae-young's transformation through changes in his body. That is also how it appears in the original work. I had to show a body that had eaten well and lived in abundance, and then a stronger body after time had passed, but I nearly died (laughs). It was very difficult. I had maintained a weight of more than 80 kilograms since 'Hansan: Rising Dragon,' but the weight did not come off easily. I was comfortable with that body, too. Still, the director had given me an assignment, so I approached it with the determination that I had to do it no matter what. Then I experienced hypoglycemic shock once and went to the emergency room. I think I pushed myself too hard, but I also felt good about it. I wanted to keep the promise I had made with the team before starting the project, and I thought that might be the noble spirit of the work. I lost weight while encouraging myself, saying, 'You're doing well. Hold on just a little longer.'"

Explaining why he did not use diet injections, he said, "I have allergies, so I can't take just any medication. Even when I had leg surgery, I endured it with a non-opioid painkiller injection. I can't even receive antibiotics." He added, "I think pain and effort are good things. I lost more than 10 kilograms in five months, but after losing a certain amount of weight, I stopped weighing myself. I maintained the condition in which I was healthiest and could immerse myself in the role."

A still from the film 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub.' Photo provided by CJ ENM

He also shared behind-the-scenes details about filming the bed scene with Miyoshi Ayaka. Byun Yo-han said, "I kept checking Miyoshi Ayaka's condition, and we had many conversations about the acting as well." He praised her, saying, "In a way, she seemed mysterious and also dangerous, and I wondered how she would appear to the public. I think she is a charismatic woman."

When asked whether his wife, Tiffany Young, had seen the film, he replied, "She hasn't seen it yet. She has also worked for a long time, so she first empathizes with how difficult things are for me. She is also good at maintaining objectivity about the work process, so it doesn't interfere at all." He added, "I am grateful that Tiffany Young supports our film so much, but our team also worked very hard, so I believe that effort must absolutely be evaluated on its own merits."

Photo provided by CJ ENM

Asked what had changed after marrying Tiffany Young, he answered, "My ability to trust myself has grown stronger. We didn't go on our honeymoon until later, did we? We went after finishing the filming of two projects." He continued, "The hardest thing is protecting the person you love. I got married and accomplished that difficult task, so my ability to trust myself and my confidence also grew when I worked on projects. I developed a sense of responsibility, and my capacity to love grew as well. I think these feelings will become even stronger in the future."

On becoming the only brother-in-law of Girls' Generation (SNSD), he emphasized, "I am simply Tiffany Young's husband. That is how I have defined it, and I think that is right. As actor Byun Yo-han, I want to move forward well, fighting my own battles, and as Tiffany Young's husband, I want to open a new chapter and live well."

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.