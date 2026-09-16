"#Fun Chemistry #Relatable Reality"—Koo Kyo-hwan’s Reawakened Man: The Red Reveals Three Reasons to Watch

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] The film Reawakened Man: The Red has revealed three reasons to watch.

▶Never-die action that grows stronger with every resurrection

The first reason to watch is Suk-hwan’s (Koo Kyo-hwan) extraordinary ability to grow stronger each time he dies. After repeatedly suffering the bitter disappointment of failing job interviews, Suk-hwan is killed one day by a mysterious group. When he opens his eyes as if by a miracle 72 hours later, he discovers that he has gained a special ability: the more he dies, the stronger he becomes. With each resurrection, Suk-hwan can send his opponents flying with a single blow and evade a barrage of gunfire at tremendous speed. His overwhelming abilities are expected to deliver an intense action catharsis to audiences. In particular, the increasing speed and intensity of the action each time he comes back to life will offer a fresh kind of fun distinct from conventional action films.

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

▶Four distinct personalities creating chemistry that shifts between tension and laughter

The second reason to watch is the lively chemistry created by characters with completely different personalities. Black (Shin Seung-ho), who can control other people at will, launches a relentless pursuit of Suk-hwan, the one person his power cannot affect. The relationship between Suk-hwan, who can resurrect, and Black, who has encountered someone he cannot control, creates an unpredictable conflict and a unique sense of tension. Young-ha (Kang Ki-young), Suk-hwan’s only friend, grumbles at Suk-hwan’s absurd request for help after he confesses his ability, yet ultimately stays by his side, completing their close-friend dynamic. Young-ha’s realistic reactions whenever Suk-hwan displays superhuman strength create a lively back-and-forth and add a special layer of fun to the film. Meanwhile, Ye-rin (Kim Si-a), Suk-hwan’s dependable younger sister, helps him prepare for employment by conducting mock interviews, while also showing the bickering chemistry of a realistic brother-and-sister relationship. These varied relationships among characters with contrasting personalities are expected to heighten audience immersion.

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

▶Bittersweetly relatable characters rooted in everyday reality

The third reason to watch is the cast of characters who inspire strong real-life empathy. Suk-hwan’s only wish is to find a job as soon as possible, enjoy a nice meal with his family, and help pay his younger sister’s tuition. His situation is likely to resonate with anyone preparing for employment. Even after his ordinary life is turned upside down when he is pursued by a mysterious group, Suk-hwan navigates each crisis with his characteristic nonchalance, offering audiences both comfort and laughter. Young-ha delivers blunt, painfully realistic advice to Suk-hwan, a perpetual job seeker, yet he himself struggles through day-to-day working life in front of his boss. His pitifully relatable moments as an office worker also generate laughs. Ye-rin, a high school student, is skilled with computers and provides Suk-hwan with practical help whenever he faces danger. Always calm, she shows a distinctive appeal by assessing situations more coolly than her older brother Suk-hwan. With these three unmissable reasons to watch, Reawakened Man: The Red is poised to win over audiences with its fresh resurrection premise, lively chemistry, and characters that feel close to real life.

Meanwhile, Reawakened Man: The Red follows Suk-hwan, a job seeker whose only qualification is unfounded confidence, as he discovers that he can resurrect 72 hours after dying and becomes the target of a mysterious pursuit. The film stars Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho, Kang Ki-young, Kim Si-a, and Kim Sung-ryung. Baek Jong-yeol, director of The Beauty Inside and Believer 2, is at the helm. The film opens on the 30th.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.