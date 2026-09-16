"Germany and France Were Also Captivated"... Park Hoon-jung's 'Tristes Tropiques' Wins Top Prize at Etranger Film Festival

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[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] The film 'Tristes Tropiques' won the top prize in the international competition at the 32nd Etranger Film Festival.

Previously, 'Tristes Tropiques' demonstrated its solid craftsmanship by being invited to the Orbita section of the 58th Sitges – International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia and winning the Silver Raven Award in the international competition at the 44th Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFFF). More recently, it further fueled global interest after being invited to the 40th Fantasy Filmfest, Germany's largest genre film festival, held across seven major German cities.

The momentum continued at France's 32nd Etranger Film Festival. Held every September in Paris, the festival has previously invited major Korean films such as 'Exhuma,' 'Concrete Utopia,' and 'The Spy Gone North.' According to international distributor Finecut, 'Tristes Tropiques,' which was selected for the international competition at this year's festival, held from September 1 to 12, won the top prize, the 'Nouveau Genre Grand Prize,' after fierce competition. The film once again made a strong impression with its weighty action-noir presence.

International programmer Marc Trunen said, "'Tristes Tropiques' is an action thriller that builds in intensity like an opera, charging relentlessly toward a rage-filled climax as if there were no tomorrow." He added, "Stylized action, a rough and raw sensibility, and deep melancholy collide violently, evoking the golden age of Hong Kong cinema in the 1980s and 1990s. It is a high-speed action ride that never gives you a moment to blink and never slows down." His comments have heightened expectations for the essence of Park Hoon-jung's hard-boiled action noir. 'Tristes Tropiques,' which has drawn attention through a succession of invitations and acclaim from leading international film festivals, is scheduled to meet domestic audiences after final post-production.

'Tristes Tropiques' follows children belonging to a killer organization raised by Sabu, the absolute ruler of the rainforest. After an incident that shakes the foundation of their existence, they begin to suspect one another and vow bloody revenge. The film is directed by Park Hoon-jung, who helmed 'New World,' 'The Witch' series, 'Night in Paradise,' and 'The Tyrant.'

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.