Koo Kyo-hwan on 'Reawakened Man: The Red': "Seok-hwan Feels Like a Young Man Living Among Us, So I Was Glad to Meet Him"

A press and distribution screening for the film 'Reawakened Man: The Red' was held on September 16 at Lotte Cinema World Tower in Songpa District, Seoul. Koo Kyo-hwan was interviewed. Jamsil = Park Jae-man, /2026.09.16/

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Koo Kyo-hwan shared his thoughts on playing Seok-hwan in the film 'Reawakened Man: The Red.'

At a press and distribution screening for 'Reawakened Man: The Red' held on September 16 at Lotte Cinema World Tower in Songpa District, Seoul, Koo Kyo-hwan said, "Seok-hwan feels like a young man who could be living among us."

Opening on the 30th, 'Reawakened Man: The Red' follows Seok-hwan, a job seeker whose only qualification is unfounded confidence. After discovering that he can resurrect 72 hours after dying, he becomes the target of a mysterious pursuit. The film was directed by Baek Jong-yeol, who helmed 'The Beauty Inside' and 'Believer 2.'

Koo Kyo-hwan, who plays Seok-hwan—a man who grows stronger each time he dies—stated, "My first impression of Seok-hwan was that he felt like a young man who could be living among us. I was glad to meet him, and I enjoyed watching him grow."

On performing demanding action scenes in the film, he said, "Seok-hwan's action scenes rely heavily on special effects. In the early part of the film, there are also analog, person-to-person fight scenes, and I simply wanted to perform them safely without getting hurt. In fact, we completed the shoot safely. For this project, I didn't want to make the action look overly stylish. Seok-hwan has superhuman strength even without making big movements. I think my scene partner helped create my action performance."

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.