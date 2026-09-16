'Reawakened Man: The Red' Star Shin Seung-ho Beams at Praise That He Looks “Sexy”: “I Feel Like I Received an Award Today”

The press and distribution screening for the film 'Reawakened Man: The Red' was held on September 16 at Lotte Cinema World Tower in Songpa District, Seoul. Shin Seung-ho is giving an interview. Jamsil = Park Jae-man

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Shin Seung-ho thanked people for praising his transformation into Black in the film 'Reawakened Man: The Red' as sexy.

At the press and distribution screening for 'Reawakened Man: The Red,' held on September 16 at Lotte Cinema World Tower in Songpa District, Seoul, Shin Seung-ho said, "I sincerely appreciate it," adding, "I feel like I received an award today."

Opening on September 30, 'Reawakened Man: The Red' follows Seok-hwan, a job seeker whose only qualification is unfounded confidence, as he discovers that he has the ability to come back to life 72 hours after dying and becomes the target of a mysterious pursuit. Baek Jong-yul, who directed 'The Beauty Inside' and 'Believer 2,' is at the helm.

Shin Seung-ho, who plays Black, the mysterious figure pursuing Seok-hwan, said, "I am not actually good at foreign languages, but I think I was given a great opportunity through this film. There was always a teacher on set, and I paid close attention to pronunciation and sound. I wanted to prepare thoroughly and show it in a way that would not make audiences think, 'Oh, this actor learned English and Japanese for the film.'"

When reporters told him that he looked “sexy” when speaking foreign languages, he replied, "I sincerely appreciate it. Of all the time I have spent with film reporters, today feels like the happiest. I would be glad if viewers found me sexy, but that was not the goal. Still, I feel as if I received an award. The director also gave me strong direction on Black's outward appearance, beyond his dark, superhuman abilities."

Ahn So-yoon, reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.