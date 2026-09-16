Director Baek Jong-yeol Explains Kim You Jung’s Special Appearance in ‘Reawakened Man: The Red’: “I Wanted Her to Leave a Strong Impression”

The press and distribution screening for the film ‘Reawakened Man: The Red’ was held on September 16 at Lotte Cinema World Tower in Songpa District, Seoul. Director Baek Jong-yeol is giving an interview. Jamsil =

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Director Baek Jong-yeol explained why Kim You Jung was cast for a special appearance in the film ‘Reawakened Man: The Red.’

At the press and distribution screening for ‘Reawakened Man: The Red,’ held on September 16 at Lotte Cinema World Tower in Songpa District, Seoul, Director Baek Jong-yeol said, “I thought Kim You Jung could leave a strong impression on the audience.”

‘Reawakened Man: The Red,’ which opens on September 30, follows Seok-hwan, a job seeker whose only qualification is unfounded confidence. After discovering that he can come back to life 72 hours after dying, he becomes the target of a mysterious pursuit. The film was directed by Baek Jong-yeol, who also helmed ‘The Beauty Inside’ and ‘Believer 2.’

Director Baek Jong-yeol, who led the film’s production, said, “The title says everything about this film. Since the keyword ‘Reawakened Man’ appears in the title, I thought carefully about how and how quickly to bring the protagonist back to life.” He added, “I focused on how closely that speed would be expressed through Seok-hwan’s action scenes. I wanted to differentiate Seok-hwan’s character while analyzing existing action films.”

Regarding the story behind Kim You Jung’s special appearance, he said, “I thought Kim You Jung could leave a strong impression on the audience,” adding, “I think we succeeded in that respect.” He expressed satisfaction with the casting.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.