Choi Min-sik and Han So-hee's 'The Intern' Beats Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey,' Becomes No. 1 Korean Film in 50 Days

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] The human drama 'The Intern' (directed by KIM Do-young and produced by Anthology Studio and Warner Bros. Korea) has become the No. 1 Korean film at the box office for the first time in 50 days.

According to the Korea Box-Office Information System on the 17th, 'The Intern' drew 61,038 moviegoers on the 16th, its opening day, taking the top spot at the box office. Its cumulative attendance, including preview screenings, stood at 82,566.

'The Intern' got off to a strong start by topping the overall box office on its opening day. It not only overtook 'The Odyssey,' which had been dominating the box office for an extended period, but also became the first Korean film to reclaim the overall box-office crown in 50 days, since 'Hope.' The achievement is bringing fresh energy to theaters.

'The Intern' is winning over audiences of all ages with high ratings from actual moviegoers, including a 95% Golden Egg rating on CJ CGV and a 9.0 rating at Lotte Cinema. In particular, the two lead actors have received an enthusiastic response for their perfect on-screen chemistry, which makes their generational gap seem irrelevant.

Moviegoers praised the film's fantastic chemistry, which heightened their immersion, writing, "The chemistry between Choi Min-sik and Han So-hee is incredible. I watched it without any expectations and ended up in tears" (Aneun***), "I enjoyed it. You can always trust Choi Min-sik, and the performances by both Choi Min-sik and Han So-hee made the story more relatable" (Dal***), "As expected, Choi Min-sik! His performance was perfect as he transformed from an awkward intern into a senior in life and completely immersed himself in the character. His chemistry with Han So-hee was also great" (Mumaneui***), and "Thank you for Choi Min-sik's warm performance" (Baekyeo***).

Praise has also continued to pour in, with viewers calling it "a film dedicated to everyone hesitating over a new beginning" (Eona***), saying, "It has laughter, emotion, and fun" (Peaceful***), noting, "Every time Choi Min-sik appeared, I thought of my father. It's such a relatable, healing story that I plan to watch it again with my parents during Chuseok" (naro***), and describing it as "a film that gently comforts everyone working hard to get through life. It's also perfect for watching with family during Chuseok" (Wise Rapunzel***). The film is drawing attention as a healing movie that soothes audiences' hearts.

'The Intern' tells the story of an office life that transcends both generations and ranks. The story begins when a 37-year veteran joins a company that has rapidly emerged as a dark horse in the fashion industry just three years after its launch. The film stars Choi Min-sik, Han So-hee, Kim Jun-han, Ryu Hye-young, Kim Geum-soon, Park Ye-ni, Kim Yo-han, Im Sung-kyun, Yoon Sang-jeong, and Han Ji-eun. KIM Do-young, director of 'Kim Ji-young, Born 1982' and 'Once We Were Us,' is at the helm. The film opens on the 16th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.