BIFF Opening Film 'Day and Night to Each Other' Set for November Theatrical Release

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] 'Day and Night to Each Other,' a romance film selected as the opening film of the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), has confirmed its domestic theatrical release for November. The film is directed by Kim Jong-kwan and produced by Belief.

'Day and Night to Each Other' is the latest film from Kim Jong-kwan, director of 'Worst Woman,' 'The Table,' and 'Josée.' Selected as the opening film of the Busan Film Festival, which will be held in October, it has drawn anticipation after receiving praise as "a graceful film in which the cinematic interests, style, perspective, and world that director Kim Jong-kwan has explored with almost obsessive dedication have reached a provisional maturity."

Eight of the most popular actors of the moment—Kim Min-ha, Joo Jong-hyuk, Han Sun-hwa, Jang Ryul, Shim Eun-kyung, Lee Hee-jun, Jeon Soyoung, and Kim Dong-hwi—will come together to portray a diverse landscape of emotions.

The teaser poster, released along with news of the film's November release, catches the eye with its colorful pink-and-green palette and layout featuring bold typographic design.

The four couples face different moments of love while positioned between the English words 'DAY AND NIGHT.' Eugene (Kim Min-ha) and Hyun-oh (Joo Jong-hyuk) stand far apart, looking in different directions; Sang-mi (Han Sun-hwa) holds the cheeks of a seemingly flustered Young-min (Jang Ryul); Hye-jin (Shim Eun-kyung) listens uncomfortably to Dong-nam (Lee Hee-jun); and Na-kyung (Jeon Soyoung) and Jong-soo (Kim Dong-hwi) sit facing each other with distance between them. The poster raises curiosity about what stories brought these eight characters to the café.

The teaser trailer released with the poster also draws attention with beautiful visuals and lyricism that embody the essence of director Kim Jong-kwan's filmmaking.

Remaining in a single café from summer through autumn, during both day and night, the characters' expressions—sometimes flowing together and sometimes overlapping—reveal different emotions of love, including excitement, surprise, curiosity, and hesitation.

Eugene and Hyun-oh's dreamlike connection across day and night; Sang-mi and Young-min's thrilling, strange reunion; Hye-jin and Dong-nam's fiery first encounter; and Na-kyung and Jong-soo's bittersweet, tender final moments will once again capture audiences' hearts through Kim Jong-kwan's cinematic aesthetic, which portrays the subtle emotions embedded in everyday life, as expressed by the tagline, "Every moment we loved is here."

'Day and Night to Each Other' is a film about the witty, understated, and lovely conversations shared by four pairs of men and women who pass through a single café as the seasons change from summer to autumn. It stars Kim Min-ha, Joo Jong-hyuk, Han Sun-hwa, Jang Ryul, Shim Eun-kyung, Lee Hee-jun, Jeon Soyoung, and Kim Dong-hwi. Kim Jong-kwan, director of 'Worst Woman,' 'Josée,' and 'Shades of the Heart,' is at the helm. The film is scheduled for release in November.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.