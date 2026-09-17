"Looks? I don't pay much attention"—'Assassin(s)' Lee Min-ho sheds his princely image for reality (Comprehensive)

Photo courtesy of Hive Media

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] Actor Lee Min-ho, 39, has shed his fantastical image through the film 'Assassin(s)' and returned with a character firmly grounded in reality.

Opening on the 23rd, 'Assassin(s)' follows the investigation into the suspicions surrounding and forces behind the shooting of South Korea's first lady on August 15, 1974, an incident that shocked the nation. The film is directed by Hur Jin-ho, who helmed 'Forbidden Dream' and 'A Normal Family.'

Recently, Lee Min-ho spoke with Sportschosun about appearing in theaters over the Chuseok holiday with 'Assassin(s).' He said, "It is deeply moving to greet audiences with a film during the holiday. I'm happy to return with a good project."

Lee Min-ho plays Young-il, an enthusiastic rookie reporter. He explained, "In a way, I thought the starting point for a reporter was to properly examine the scene and the situation, gather accurate information, and convey it without distortion. Personally, I had also been yearning to communicate the facts as they were. In the film, there is a victim who does not receive much attention. Young-il probably felt it was unfair that the victim's mention in the article was minimized. He is a character who pursues humanistic journalism."

A still from the film 'Assassin(s).' Photo courtesy of Hive Media

Asked about the assessment that his refined, princely air suited the character, he said, "I have often been told that I look refined in private settings (laughs). In a way, that could be a prejudice, but wherever I am, I try not to stand out excessively. Rather, I think that side of me helps make the excessive setups and situations in a work feel more understated. Even when I first read the script, I wondered how I could make the character convincing. I thought that, to do so, I had to be someone who knew how to actively draw on his own background."

When asked whether he had paid attention to his appearance as well as his acting, Lee Min-ho replied with a laugh, "It's something only I notice, but the puffiness in my face seemed to come and go on camera (laughs). If I lost a lot of weight as I usually do when filming a drama, I thought I might look as if I were trying too hard to look good. So I deliberately tried not to pay much attention to my appearance. On days when I used my body less and was less tired, my face looked puffy, while after running around, I had lost weight and looked slimmer."

A still from the film 'Assassin(s).' Photo courtesy of Hive Media

Lee Min-ho described the atmosphere on the set of 'Assassin(s)': "Our set felt like a library. No one ever raised their voice, and after finishing a shot, we would quietly gather, sit in a circle, and put our heads together. That made me feel comfortable, and it was a memorable set."

In the film, he formed a special rapport with Park Hae-il, who plays the newspaper bureau chief opposite his rookie reporter. Lee Min-ho said, "Young-il is an ambitious person, so he probably saw Jae-hwan (Park Hae-il) as a respected adult. Around the time he realized that the path his family wanted for him was not the one he wanted to pursue, he met Jae-hwan and seems to have begun living more passionately."

Speaking about Park Hae-il, whom he observed on set, he expressed his admiration: "My senior is like a human audiobook. He seems to be an actor perfectly suited to conveying the story he wants to tell in a plain, understated way. I came to understand why he has been loved in the film industry and remained one of its leading figures for so long."

In an earlier interview with reporters, Park Hae-il had praised Lee Min-ho's dedication, saying, "He came to the set several times even when he had no scenes." Lee Min-ho responded, "Senior Park also came by on days when he wasn't filming, almost as if he were inspecting the set, from before the props and spaces were even finished (laughs). After seeing that, I couldn't not go to the set. I was also curious about the emotions with which the senior actors would perform in important scenes I wasn't in. We felt comfortable with one another, almost like family, so I often went to the set."

Photo courtesy of Hive Media

Lee Min-ho made his debut in 2006 and is now in his 20th year as an actor. He said, "I always live my life by letting go. I've never been very good at imagining things I haven't experienced firsthand. On this set, too, I wondered how I could blend in without standing out between senior actors Yoo Hae-jin and Park Hae-il. Rather than making an extra effort on set, I think the senior actors simply appreciated me as I am."

He also spoke candidly about his acting philosophy. Lee Min-ho emphasized, "My thoughts change a little every year, and so does the way I view life. But the keyword that never changes is 'sincerity.' In that sense, I felt this project aligned well with the keyword I consider important. I also wanted to focus on showing that sincerity."

Lee Min-ho has won fans in South Korea and abroad through a range of projects, including 'Boys Over Flowers,' 'The Heirs,' 'The King: Eternal Monarch,' and the series 'Pachinko.' Named the No. 1 'Most Influential Hallyu Star' for 13 consecutive years, he said, "I think emotional resonance was probably the secret. The characters I played in my 20s sometimes expressed awkward yet pure love. I'm turning 40 next year, so mature sex appeal is the image I want to pursue (laughs). I think I may take on more characters like weeds than flowers grown in a good environment."

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.