'Gravity' Director Alfonso Cuarón to Visit Busan for the First Time with His Son; Master Class Confirmed at BIFF

Photo: Busan International Film Festival (BIFF)

[Sportschosun, Reporter Cho Ji-young] World-renowned master filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón will visit South Korea.

The 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) has confirmed Alfonso Cuarón's first visit to South Korea. Cuarón established himself at the pinnacle of world cinema by winning the Best Screenplay Award at the 2001 Venice International Film Festival for 'Y Tu Mamá También' and the Golden Lion at the 2018 Venice International Film Festival for 'Roma.' He is also a legendary contemporary filmmaker who has won the Academy Award for Best Director twice, for 'Gravity' in 2013 and 'Roma.'

Cuarón first attracted Hollywood's attention by capturing the heat of youth in 'Y Tu Mamá También.' In 2004, he reshaped the texture of the sprawling fantasy series with 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.' With the 2006 science-fiction film 'Children of Men,' he created a harrowing sense of immediacy through long takes that seemed to place audiences directly in the midst of war and chaos, opening up new possibilities for the visual language of modern cinema.

Cuarón will attend this year's BIFF opening ceremony to greet audiences for the first time. He will also hold a special talk following an IMAX screening of 'Gravity' and participate in a separate master class. The event will offer a rare opportunity to hear Cuarón speak directly about his cinematic choices after he has drawn audiences deeply into his characters' timelines and emotions through character-focused cinematography, restrained editing and meticulous direction. 'Gravity,' which earned him the Academy Award for Best Director, was also co-written with his son, director Jonás Cuarón.

Jonás Cuarón's new film 'Campeón Gabacho,' invited to the World Cinema section, will also be screened at BIFF as its Asian premiere. Audiences will be able to experience the cinematic worlds of the Cuarón father-and-son duo in one place. Following his work on the screenplay for 'Gravity,' Jonás Cuarón has built his own filmography by directing 'Desierto' in 2015 and 'Chupa' in 2023. Starring Juan Daniel García Treviño, Eddie Marsan and Rosario Dawson, 'Campeón Gabacho' portrays the life of a Mexican immigrant struggling to survive in the United States with a humorous yet incisive perspective. Jonás Cuarón also participated in the film's production through Esperanto Filmoj alongside Alfonso Cuarón and Gabriela Rodríguez, with Nicolás Celis serving as a producer. An audience Q&A with the director will follow the screening.

The 31st Busan International Film Festival will be held for 10 days, from October 6 to 15, at the Busan Cinema Center and venues across Busan.

Reporter Cho Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.