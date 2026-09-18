'Paradise Lost' Director: "I bought my mother's story and made it into a film... I'm working on my wife's story"

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Ji-young] Director Yeon Sang-ho said, "It is a work based on a story written by my mother."

A production presentation for the thriller film 'Paradise Lost' (directed by Yeon Sang-ho and produced by WOWPOINT) was held on the morning of the 18th at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. The event was attended by Kim Hyun-joo, who plays Ryu Soo-young, a mother who lost her son nine years ago and has endured each day by meeting him through an AI program; Bae Hyun-sung, who plays Ryu Sun-woo, a son believed to have died nine years ago but who miraculously returns alive; and director Yeon Sang-ho.

Director Yeon Sang-ho said, "'The Ugly' and 'Paradise Lost' are both low-budget films. 'Paradise Lost' was shot over 14 sessions, one more than 'The Ugly.' To my mother, I was the child she especially cherished. When she watched the making-of footage for 'Colony,' she cried and said, 'I didn't know you were having such a hard time.' That's how much she cares about me. Then, during a holiday, I discovered that my mother had written a story in a notebook. That became the original source for 'Paradise Lost.' I bought the story from my mother. But this time, my wife wrote a story and sent it to me through Messenger. My wife's story was more difficult. It was hard because the entire story was dark, but I think the whole family is exploring the depths of humanity." He laughed.

'Paradise Lost' is a mysterious story that begins when a child who has grown considerably returns nine years later to a mother who lost her child in the disappearance of a camping-school bus. Kim Hyun-joo and Bae Hyun-sung star in the film, which is directed by Yeon Sang-ho, who helmed 'Train to Busan,' 'Peninsula' and 'The Ugly.' It opens on October 21.

Reporter Cho Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.