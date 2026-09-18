Director Yeon Sang-ho: "'The Ugly' took 13 shooting sessions, while 'Paradise Lost' took 14... I feel more at ease investing directly"

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Ji-young] Director Yeon Sang-ho said, "Following 'The Ugly,' 'Paradise Lost' was also made as a low-budget film."

A production presentation for the thriller film 'Paradise Lost' (directed by Yeon Sang-ho and produced by WOWPOINT) was held on the morning of the 18th at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. The event was attended by Kim Hyun-joo, who plays Ryu Soo-young, a mother who lost her son nine years ago and has endured each day by meeting him through an AI program; Bae Hyun-sung, who plays Ryu Sun-woo, a son believed to have died nine years ago but who miraculously returns alive; and director Yeon Sang-ho.

Director Yeon Sang-ho explained, "It was the same with 'The Ugly,' but I always feel a sense of responsibility whenever I receive investment. I made a direct investment in 'The Ugly,' and I felt at ease. I approached it with the mindset of making it however I wanted, and I became addicted to that, which brought me to 'Paradise Lost.' We also began this project with the desire to make the film we wanted in a relaxed atmosphere, together with Kim Hyun-joo, Bae Hyun-sung, and all the staff."

'Paradise Lost' is a mysterious story that begins when a child who has grown considerably returns to a mother who lost her child in the disappearance of a camping-school bus nine years earlier. Kim Hyun-joo and Bae Hyun-sung star in the film, which was directed by Yeon Sang-ho, known for 'Train to Busan,' 'Peninsula,' and 'The Ugly.' It opens on October 21.

Reporter Cho Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.