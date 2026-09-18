'Paradise Lost' Kim Hyun-joo: "I Had Complete Faith in Director Yeon Sang-ho... I Gave My All to Repay His Trust"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actress Kim Hyun-joo said, "I wanted to repay director Yeon Sang-ho for his trust."

A production presentation for the thriller film 'Paradise Lost' (directed by Yeon Sang-ho and produced by WOWPOINT) was held on the morning of the 18th at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. The event was attended by Kim Hyun-joo, who plays Ryu Soo-young, a mother who lost her son nine years ago and has endured each day by meeting him through an AI program; Bae Hyun-sung, who plays Ryu Sun-woo, a son believed to have died nine years ago but who returns alive as if by a miracle; and director Yeon Sang-ho.

Kim Hyun-joo stated, "Compared with my career, I am somewhat lacking in acting technique. I tend to rely heavily on emotion. When I first read the script, the emotions continued all the way to the end. I tried to steady myself as I read this project. I wondered whether this style of acting might be the kind I could do relatively well. I said I would take the role, but once filming began, it turned out to be a difficult project." She added, "Director Yeon Sang-ho always trusts his actors and does not offer many explanations or make many demands. His trusting gaze is so strong that it makes me want even more to repay that trust."

'Paradise Lost' is a mystery that begins when a child who was lost in a camping school bus disappearance nine years ago returns to the child's mother after having grown considerably. Kim Hyun-joo and Bae Hyun-sung star in the film, which was directed by Yeon Sang-ho, who helmed 'Train to Busan,' 'Peninsula' and 'The Ugly.' It will be released on October 21.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.