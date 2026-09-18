It Ain't Over Until It's Over... 'Odyssey' Surpasses 11 Million Admissions → No. 1 in Advance Bookings for 47 Straight Days

The red-carpet event for the film 'Odyssey' was held at Yeongdeungpo Times Square in Seoul on the afternoon of Aug. 4. Charlize Theron, Christopher Nolan and Matt Damon pose together. Reporter Jung Jae-geun /2026.8.4/

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The action film 'Odyssey' (directed by Christopher Nolan) has continued its phenomenal box-office run, reaching the 11 million-admission milestone.

According to the integrated movie ticketing network, 'Odyssey' recorded 11,000,003 cumulative admissions as of 11:41 a.m. on the 18th.

The achievement is particularly significant because the film continues to demonstrate unwavering box-office strength more than a month after its release, despite competition from a wave of highly anticipated domestic and international releases. 'Odyssey' has also held the No. 1 spot in overall advance bookings for 47 consecutive days, from Aug. 3 through Sept. 18, proving that audience interest has yet to cool.

Moreover, with this latest milestone, 'Odyssey' is closing in on the record of 'Avengers: Infinity War,' which was released in 2018 and ranks fifth among the highest-grossing foreign films of all time. Another rise in the rankings now appears within reach.

With audiences' steadfast trust in Christopher Nolan and the craze for repeat viewings providing strong momentum for its long-running success, attention is focused on how far 'Odyssey' will take its box-office saga.

'Odyssey' follows Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, on a tumultuous 10-year journey to return home and reunite with his family after the Trojan War ends. The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya and Charlize Theron. Christopher Nolan, the director of 'Interstellar,' 'Dunkirk,' 'Tenet' and 'Oppenheimer,' is at the helm.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.