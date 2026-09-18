'Reawakened Man' Star Koo Kyo-hwan Confirms He Is a Regular on 'Pinggyego'... He Will Meet Yoo Jae-suk with Shin Seung-ho and Kang Ki-young

A press screening of the film 'Reawakened Man: The Red' was held on Sept. 16 at Lotte Cinema World Tower in Songpa District, Seoul. Kang Ki-young, Shin Seung-ho, Kim Si-a and Koo Kyo-hwan pose for photos. Jamsil =

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] The cast of the action film 'Reawakened Man: The Red'—Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho and Kang Ki-young—has begun promotional activities.

Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho and Kang Ki-young of 'Reawakened Man,' which has been praised for the diverse chemistry among its appealing characters, will appear on the YouTube show 'DdeunDdeun Pinggyego' and engage in witty banter with group leader Yoo Jae-suk.

The episode, released at 9 a.m. on the 19th, will feature Koo Kyo-hwan as Seok-hwan, a resurrection-powered man who grows stronger every time he dies; Shin Seung-ho as Black, who can control others at will; and Kang Ki-young as Young-ha, Seok-hwan's only friend. They are expected to share a wealth of stories, from the process of completing their characters to behind-the-scenes details from filming.

Koo Kyo-hwan, a regular member making his third appearance on 'DdeunDdeun Pinggyego,' is expected to showcase his signature witty banter. Shin Seung-ho will add laughs with his candid yet sly charm, while Kang Ki-young will bring his seasoned variety-show skills.

Adapted from the webtoon of the same name by writers Chae Yong-taek and Kim Jae-han, 'Reawakened Man: The Red' follows a job seeker whose only qualification is unfounded confidence. After discovering that he can come back to life 72 hours after dying, he becomes the target of a mysterious pursuit. Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho, Kang Ki-young, Kim Si-a and Kim Sung-ryung star in the film, which was directed by Baek Jong-yeol, who helmed 'The Beauty Inside' and 'Believer 2.' It opens on the 30th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.