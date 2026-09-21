Choi Min-sik X Han So-hee's 'The Intern' Beats 'The Odyssey' to Top the Box Office in Its Opening Week

A press and distributor screening for the film 'The Intern' was held on September 4 at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Choi Min-sik and Han So-hee pose for photos. Yongsan—Park Jae-man,

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The human drama 'The Intern' (directed by KIM Do-young and produced by Anthology Studio and Warner Bros. Korea) is going strong, maintaining its No. 1 position at the box office during its opening weekend.

According to the Korean Film Council's integrated computer network for theater admissions on the 21st, 'The Intern' drew 275,186 viewers over three days from the 18th through the 20th, ranking first at the box office. Its cumulative audience reached 403,906. After opening at No. 1 across the box office, 'The Intern' overtook 'The Odyssey,' which had dominated the box office, and became the first Korean film in eight weeks to claim the top spot, bringing a fresh wave to the fall movie season.

'The Intern' is also generating positive word of mouth by maintaining high audience ratings, including a 95% Golden Egg Index on CJ CGV and 9.1 points at Lotte Cinema.

Viewers who watched the film expressed satisfaction with the performances and chemistry between the two actors across generations, saying, "Choi Min-sik's presence! Han So-hee's charm" (Lee Gi***), "Mr. Choi Min-sik is the epitome of a true adult! His chemistry with Han So-hee is much better than I expected! I had a hard time holding back sobs during the second half" (Peaceful Bingbong6***), and "Choi Min-sik's acting is the best! Han So-hee also gives such realistic performance! The greatest chemistry ever" (Selle***).

Praise has continued from viewers who deeply connected with and found comfort in the film's message, saying, "Unexpected warmth in a life spent running nonstop" (sin***), "Neat, understated, with a spoonful of humor. My heart felt warm on the way home after the movie" (New***), "A healing film that's easy to watch without stress for the first time in a while" (Movie C***), "The movie of my life! It moved me" (sbwa***), "The dignity of adulthood!" (ch**ngkk), "A warm film about learning from and relying on one another beyond age and generations" (sb**4757), and "It made me think that I, too, would love to receive that kind of comfort amid a fierce and busy daily life" (Brave Doraemon19***).

In particular, the film is gaining word-of-mouth attention as a must-see movie for the upcoming Chuseok holiday that the whole family can enjoy together, with viewers saying, "I suddenly burst into tears because it reminded me of my retired dad. Taking Mom and Dad by the hand to see it during this holiday will definitely be a success" (came***), and "A warm film to watch during the Chuseok holiday" (Lee Jong***).

'The Intern' follows a 37-year veteran who joins a company that has rapidly emerged as a dark horse in the fashion industry just three years after its launch. The story portrays office life that transcends both generations and job ranks. The cast includes Choi Min-sik, Han So-hee, Kim Jun Han, Ryu Hye-young, Kim Geum-soon, Park Ye-ni, Kim Yo-han, Im Seong-gyun, Yoon Sang-jeong, and Han Ji-eun. KIM Do-young, who directed 'Kim Ji-young, Born 1982' and 'Once We Were Us,' is at the helm.

Jo Ji-young, reporter — soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.