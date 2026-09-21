Koo Kyo-hwan on 'Reawakened Man': "A film you can confidently watch to kill time... I deliberately didn't overthink it"

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] Actor Koo Kyo-hwan expressed confidence in the straightforward appeal of 'Reawakened Man: The Red.'

Koo Kyo-hwan spoke with Sportschosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, on the 21st. "The appeal of 'Reawakened Man' is that it's highly intuitive and fast-paced. I can confidently call it a killing-time movie," he said.

Set for release on the 30th, 'Reawakened Man: The Red'—hereafter referred to as 'Reawakened Man'—is based on the webtoon 'Reawakened Man.' The film follows Seok-hwan, a job seeker whose only qualification is unfounded confidence, as he discovers that he can come back to life 72 hours after dying and is subsequently pursued by mysterious figures. Baek Jong-yul, who directed 'The Beauty Inside' and 'Believer 2,' is at the helm.

Seok-hwan, played by Koo Kyo-hwan, dreams of buying his family marbled beef with his first paycheck. However, his hot temper causes him to repeatedly fail job interviews. After suddenly dying one day and coming back to life 72 hours later, he realizes that he possesses a special ability—and begins to be pursued by mysterious figures.

A considerable amount of time has passed since Koo Kyo-hwan finished filming 'Reawakened Man,' but his memories of the production remain vivid. "Still, every moment of filming was recorded. The focus and enjoyment are etched in my mind, so I can pull them out and talk about them anytime. Though the memory is a little hazy," he said with a laugh.

More than anything, Koo Kyo-hwan identified the film's strengths as its pace and directness. "The appeal of 'Reawakened Man' is that it's highly intuitive and fast-paced. I can confidently call it a killing-time movie," he said proudly.

However, the film's genre as a Korean-style superhuman or superhero story was not the decisive reason he chose the project. "I liked the actors and directors I worked with. I didn't choose it because it was a Korean-style superhuman or superhero film. It wasn't because of the genre. They were people I had been curious about and wanted to work with again," he said.

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

He also sought out the original webtoon himself. "I read the original webtoon, too. But I've worked on many projects based on original works. I enjoy encountering a new medium and telling a new story. With 'Reawakened Man,' I tried to remain faithful to the writer's work, the director's direction, and the world established within the film," he said.

Seok-hwan's red hair is one element that makes a powerful first impression. Koo Kyo-hwan nodded as he said, "I thought 'Anne of Green Gables' and 'Dodge Danpei' were remarkable. I didn't attach any special significance to the red hair; I considered it part of this world's premise."

He also took a straightforward approach to interpreting Seok-hwan. Rather than overcomplicating the character, he focused on faithfully and intuitively bringing the person described in the screenplay to life.

Koo Kyo-hwan said, "That was a setup in the screenplay, one the director had created. I liked that. I like characters who operate according to their own standards."

He continued, "There are times when it's better for the audience not to overcomplicate things, but to explain them simply as they are. I said we should put the screenplay on screen exactly as written. I thought it was a film that showed things straight rather than layering on subtext or metaphors. Instead of saying, 'This is what he really feels,' I wanted to show, 'This is how he feels, and that's why he acts this way!' So I deliberately didn't overthink it."

Seok-hwan grows stronger each time he dies, and that transformation is reflected in the action scenes. Since he is not a fully formed hero from the start but a character who gradually becomes stronger as he discovers his abilities, the action was also designed in stages.

Koo Kyo-hwan gave credit to the action and martial arts director, saying, "We had many discussions about how to express movements suited to Seok-hwan's age, situation, and environment. Each time his abilities developed, the director gave me appropriate guidance. As he gradually grew, I received a great deal of help from the technical and martial arts teams, as well as from the spaces we worked in."

Working with Baek Jong-yul had another meaning for Koo Kyo-hwan, who had followed the director's work for a long time. "I grew up watching the director's films. After watching 'The Beauty Inside,' I even thought I wanted to act out just one day in the life of senior actor Park Hae-jin. I was thrilled to have the chance to work with him this time," he said. "The director's films have fascinating premises."

The film 'Reawakened Man: The Red' is scheduled to open on September 30.

Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.