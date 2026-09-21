"Though It’s Not an Easy, Provocative Film"... Lee Chang-dong Opens Up After Winning the Silver Lion for 'Possible Love' (Roundup)

A press screening for the film 'Possible Love' was held at CGV Yongsan on Sept. 21. Lead actors Jo In-sung, Cho Yeo-jeong and Sul Kyung-gu, along with director Lee Chang-dong, pose with the Venice Film Festival Silver

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The return of master filmmaker Lee Chang-dong was unlike any other. Beginning with a laid-off worker and moving through class conflict and the ethics and attitudes of those who make films, the possible world envisioned by Lee unfolds sorrowfully and poignantly between reality and fantasy.

A press screening for the Netflix film 'Possible Love' (directed by Lee Chang-dong and produced by Pine House Film, Anonymous Contents and Now Film) was held on the morning of the 21st at CGV Yongsan I’Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. The event was attended by Sul Kyung-gu, who plays Ho-seok, a laid-off worker fighting after suddenly losing his livelihood due to an unfair dismissal; Jo In-sung, who plays Sang-woo, a man who supports and helps his wife, a documentary director; Cho Yeo-jeong, who plays Ye-ji, a director filming a documentary about the life of a laid-off worker; and director Lee Chang-dong. Jeon Do-yeon, who plays Mi-ok, a woman living a fierce and difficult life while standing by her husband, a laid-off worker, participated remotely by video from the United States.

'Possible Love' tells the story of two couples—a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary director and her husband—who meet to make a documentary and confront different lives and hidden desires. The film was inspired by the mass layoffs at a major corporation and the ensuing workers’ strike and crackdown in 2009. It is Lee Chang-dong’s new film, released eight years after 'Burning' in 2018. Due to difficulties securing investment from distributors early in production, the film will be released through the OTT platform Netflix.

The actors’ outstanding performances also raise the quality of 'Possible Love.' Jeon Do-yeon, who reunited with Lee Chang-dong after 'Miryang' in 2007, and Sul Kyung-gu, who has appeared in three of the director’s films—'Peppermint Candy' in 2000, 'Oasis' in 2002 and this year’s 'Possible Love'—led the story, with Sul becoming known as Lee’s “persona.” Jo In-sung and Cho Yeo-jeong, working with Lee for the first time, also captured attention with an intense presence entirely different from their previous images.

Worldwide praise continued for 'Possible Love,' the master filmmaker’s comeback and a collaboration among Chungmuro’s top-tier actors. First unveiled in the competition section of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, the film earned recognition for its artistic merit by winning an award after receiving favorable reviews. At the Venice Film Festival, which closed on the 12th, Lee Chang-dong won the Silver Lion (Grand Jury Prize), the first such honor for a Korean film. After winning the Silver Lion (Best Director) for 'Oasis' at the 59th Venice Film Festival in 2002, he received the Silver Lion again 24 years later, this time the Grand Jury Prize, drawing worldwide attention.

A press screening for the film 'Possible Love' was held at CGV Yongsan on Sept. 21. Director Lee Chang-dong poses with the Venice Film Festival Silver Lion trophy. Yongsan—Reporter Song Jeong-heon, /2026.09.21/

Lee Chang-dong explained his directorial intent: "It is difficult to describe the film in one or two words. Rather than discussing simply and easily the reality in which we live and the problems facing not only Korean society but the entire world, I wanted to show on multiple levels that our world is not simple and conceals a complex reality. I wanted to talk about that together with the audience. It can be seen as a story about laid-off workers, class conflict, the ethics and attitudes of filmmakers, or relationships between people. I made it because I wanted audiences to feel these things together and ask questions."

He added, "More than a decade ago, when the mass layoffs, strike and forced crackdown took place, I was deeply shocked. I tried to make a film about it but gave up because I was not sure how close I was to those people or how honest I was being. As time passed, the fundamental way of looking at labor itself changed beyond the issues of layoffs and strikes. When a documentary-director couple entered the story, I felt I could tell my own story. I thought I could also discuss, to some extent, ethical questions and the attitude of people who make films. As a director who shines a light on other people’s lives, I struggle with whether I can truly tell their stories. It is a question I have carried throughout my life, and I still have not found an easy answer."

A press screening for the film 'Possible Love' was held at CGV Yongsan on Sept. 21. Lead actor Sul Kyung-gu poses. Yongsan—Reporter Song Jeong-heon, /2026.09.21/

A press screening for the film 'Possible Love' was held at CGV Yongsan on Sept. 21. Lead actor Jo In-sung poses. Yongsan—Reporter Song Jeong-heon, /2026.09.21/

A press screening for the film 'Possible Love' was held at CGV Yongsan on Sept. 21. Lead actor Cho Yeo-jeong poses. Yongsan—Reporter Song Jeong-heon, /2026.09.21/

Asked about winning the Silver Lion, Lee answered candidly, "I am happy and honored. However, as I said at the Venice Film Festival, an award is the result. More important than the award was the opportunity for the film to emerge into the world and meet audiences for the first time, which was at Venice. How audiences would receive the film was what mattered. Even though this is not an easy or provocative film, I think audiences understood and responded well to the questions it raises and what it wanted to say. I was relieved and happy about that."

Sul Kyung-gu recalled why he shed tears after the first screening at the Venice Film Festival: "Jo In-sung cried too. I watched the film for the second time. I first saw it at the technical screening and then at the festival. At Venice, I became completely immersed in it. I found myself wondering, ‘Is there hope for us?’ and I was deeply moved. When the audience applauded, the moments we filmed in Goheung County unfolded before me like a panorama. After returning from the Venice Film Festival, I received so many calls in Korea. I was embarrassed and got teased quite a bit. Fortunately, Jo In-sung cried with me, which comforted me. Jeon Do-yeon said she did not get a chance to cry because I was crying so much. Looking back, I think it was good that I cried." He laughed.

Recalling the moment he was surrounded by journalists asking for autographs at the Venice Film Festival, Jo In-sung said, "I was surprised and flustered when journalists asked for autographs after the press conference at Venice. I thought it was an official press conference, but when they all came rushing toward me, I wondered whether I had done something wrong. I was happy to see them and deeply moved. I think they also felt the stature of Korean cinema at Venice. It was wonderful, and I was grateful."

Lead actors Jo In-sung, Cho Yeo-jeong and Sul Kyung-gu pose at a press screening for the film 'Possible Love' held at CGV Yongsan in Seoul on Sept. 21. Yongsan—Reporter Song Jeong-heon, /2026.09.21/

Jeon Do-yeon said, "When I worked on 'Miryang,' I was unmarried and anxious. I approached this project thinking it would not be easy, but I was very surprised because the set was so comfortable and healing."

Lee Chang-dong responded with satisfaction: "I considered not giving an ‘OK’ sign on set to be my approach to filmmaking. I wondered where in the world there was ever an ‘OK.’ This is close to my directing philosophy. I believed the answer was not something I possessed, but something the actor possessed. That is why I deliberately did not say ‘OK’ until 'Miryang.' The actors must have been stressed. Later, while filming 'Poetry,' Ms. Yoon Jeong-hee was very elderly and physically struggling. She was always anxious. I needed to help her by giving a clear ‘OK’ at least. The actors who came to support her on set seemed shocked to see me that way and appeared to feel betrayed. After trying to say ‘OK,’ I realized it was not something to be stubborn about, so now I give clear approval. It had been a long time since I worked with Jeon Do-yeon and Sul Kyung-gu, so I also felt pressure to accomplish something and do my best. This time, I felt very comfortable. I let my guard down a great deal, and the atmosphere felt different. The four actors gave one another positive energy and seem to have built strong teamwork."

Jo In-sung said, "I think money is poisonous. It can give rise to something—or someone—but it can also hurt someone. I tried to project that aspect into the character. He is a person who embodies an unsettling kindness."

'Possible Love' stars Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Jo In-sung and Cho Yeo-jeong. It was directed by Lee Chang-dong, whose credits include 'Peppermint Candy,' 'Oasis,' 'Miryang,' 'Poetry' and 'Burning.' The film opens in theaters on the 23rd and will be released on Netflix starting Nov. 6.

Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.