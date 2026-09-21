'Possible Love' Director: "Rather than a Simple Story, I Wanted to Share a Complex One"

A press screening for the film 'Possible Love' was held at CGV Yongsan in Seoul on Sept. 21. Director Lee Chang-dong posed with the Silver Lion trophy from the Venice International Film Festival. Yongsan = Reporter Song

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Ji-young] Director Lee Chang-dong said, "I wanted to share a complex story with multiple layers with the audience."

A press screening for the Netflix film 'Possible Love' (directed by Lee Chang-dong and produced by Pinehouse Film, Anonymous Content, and Now Film) was held on the morning of Sept. 21 at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul. The event was attended by Sul Kyung-gu, who plays Ho-seok, a laid-off worker fighting to rebuild his life after losing its foundation following a sudden, unjust dismissal; Zo In-sung, who plays Sang-woo, a man who supports and helps the wife of a documentary director; Cho Yeo-jeong, who plays Ye-ji, a director filming a documentary that highlights the lives of laid-off workers; and director Lee Chang-dong. Jeon Do-yeon, who plays Mi-ok, a woman who stands by her laid-off-worker husband while enduring a fierce and arduous life, attended remotely due to her schedule in the United States.

Lee Chang-dong explained his directorial intent, saying, "This is a film that is difficult to describe in one or two words. Rather than addressing the reality we live in and the problems facing not only Korean society but the entire world in a simple and easy way, I wanted to discuss them on multiple levels. Our world conceals a complex nature, and I wanted to explore that with the audience. It can be seen as a story about laid-off workers, class conflict, the ethics or attitude of filmmakers, or human relationships. I made it because I wanted to experience these things with the audience and ask questions together."

'Possible Love' follows two couples—the laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary director and her husband—who meet to make a documentary and confront their different lives and hidden desires. The film stars Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung, and Cho Yeo-jeong. It was directed by Lee Chang-dong, whose previous films include 'Peppermint Candy,' 'Oasis,' 'Miryang,' 'Poetry,' and 'Burning.' The film will be released in theaters on Sept. 23 and become available on Netflix starting Nov. 6.

Reporter Cho Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.