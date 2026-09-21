'Possible Love' Sul Kyung-gu: "I burst into tears at the Venice International Film Festival and was terribly embarrassed"

A press screening for the film 'Possible Love' was held at CGV Yongsan in Seoul on September 21. Lead actor Sul Kyung-gu poses for photographs. Yongsan: Reporter Song Jeong-heon /2026.09.21/

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Sul Kyung-gu said, "I burst into tears at the Venice International Film Festival and was so embarrassed."

A press screening for the Netflix film 'Possible Love' was held on the morning of September 21 at CGV Yongsan I’Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. The event was attended by Sul Kyung-gu, who plays Ho-seok, a laid-off worker who loses his livelihood after a sudden, unjust dismissal and fights back; Zo In-sung, who plays Sang-woo, a man who supports and helps the wife of a documentary filmmaker; Cho Yeo-jeong, who plays Ye-ji, a director making a documentary about the lives of laid-off workers; and director Lee Chang-dong. Jeon Do-yeon, who plays Mi-ok, a woman who stands by her laid-off-worker husband while enduring a fierce and difficult life, participated remotely by video due to her schedule in the United States.

Regarding the tears he shed after the first screening at the Venice International Film Festival, Sul Kyung-gu said, "Zo In-sung cried too. I watched the film for the second time. I saw it at the technical screening and then at the festival. At the Venice International Film Festival, I became immersed in the film. I found myself wondering, 'Is there any hope for us?' and was deeply moved. When the audience applauded, the moments we had filmed in Goheung County unfolded before me like a panorama. After returning from the Venice International Film Festival, I received so many calls in Korea. I was terribly embarrassed. Fortunately, Zo In-sung cried with me, which comforted me. Jeon Do-yeon said that because I cried so much, she had no chance to cry. Looking back now, I think it was good that I cried so much," he said with a laugh.

'Possible Love' tells the story of two couples—the laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary director and her husband—who meet to make a documentary and confront each other's different lives and hidden desires. The film stars Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung and Cho Yeo-jeong, and is directed by Lee Chang-dong, who previously helmed 'Peppermint Candy,' 'Oasis,' 'Miryang,' 'Poetry' and 'Burning.' It will be released in theaters on September 23 and on Netflix beginning November 6.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.