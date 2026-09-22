“Possible Love”: Lee Chang-dong’s Aesthetic Milestone in Confronting Greed

Photo: Netflix

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] It is like a tiny pebble lodged in a shoe. Unable to dislodge it easily, the film keeps irritating nerves across the sole until it finally makes you take off the shoe and shake it out with all your might. Endure its weighty discomfort, and the deep aftertaste that follows leaves you speechless for a while. Like the “tears of Venice” shed by Sul Kyung-gu, this challenging film pours everything out and leaves behind a strange wave of cleansing.

Possible Love, the latest film by Lee Chang-dong and his first collaboration with Netflix, was unveiled in South Korea for the first time at a press screening held on the morning of the 21st at CGV Yongsan I’Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Lee Chang-dong had just brought the Korean film industry the welcome news of winning the Silver Lion (Grand Jury Prize) at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, which concluded on the 12th. The film was produced by Finehouse Film, Anonymous Content, and Now Film.

Eight years after Burning was released in 2018, the world of the “master” director Lee Chang-dong has become even more candid and daring. The story centers on four protagonists: a laid-off worker and his wife, along with a documentary director and her husband. It puts front and center the encounter between two very different couples, who confront unfamiliar lives and hidden desires while making a documentary. The film was conceived in part from the mass layoffs at a major corporation and a workers’ strike in 2009, followed by a crackdown prompted by government intervention. After a long period of development, it has become a talked-about film gaining word of mouth from audiences around the world.

Photo: Netflix

Greed is the driving force behind Possible Love. Taking as its motif the central commandment “Do not covet what belongs to others” from Decalogue, Krzysztof Kieślowski’s 1989 television series inspired by the Ten Commandments, Lee Chang-dong binds the laid-off worker, class conflict, the ethics and attitudes of filmmakers, and even human relationships together through the idea of greed, laying bare their uncomfortable truths.

Lee Chang-dong’s characteristic sharp, socially critical gaze remains intact. He exposes the issue of laid-off workers and the gap between capital and social classes in painstaking detail, while at times maintaining the tension through a more subdued approach.

Lee Chang-dong’s direction walks a precarious tightrope between greed and understanding, revealing the stature of a master filmmaker. Through the fractures and clashes between two entirely different worlds brought together through documentary production, he densely portrays the desires and inferiority complexes inherent in human beings, as well as the possibility of genuine connection, echoing the message, “Do not covet what belongs to others.”

He also put criticism directed at himself and the ethics of the director on the chopping block without holding anything back. The film raises a creative and ethical question about how far it is permissible to film and consume other people’s suffering. It also offers a self-deprecating reflection on the controversy surrounding Possible Love’s application to the Korean Film Council (KOFIC) for the Mid-Budget Korean Film Production Funding program. After being selected as a finalist, the film sought to secure 1.5 billion won in government funding. At the time, the news that a master director had received KOFIC support sparked controversy, with critics arguing that opportunities had been taken away from new directors and independent or art-film production teams struggling to attract capital. Of course, the film could not cover its production costs with KOFIC funding alone. After Netflix took over the investment, Possible Love returned the funding, bringing the controversy to an end for the time being. The film contains all of this.

Photo: Netflix

The breathtaking performances of the four actors, like a full moon brilliantly filling Lee Chang-dong’s solid cinematic world, are equally overwhelming. Jeon Do-yeon plays Mi-ok, a woman who protects her family’s despair and pain with a steadfast sense of everyday life and innocence. She takes her collapsing husband into her arms to the very end, radiating an explosive presence at every turn. Particularly memorable is the scene in which Sim Soo-bong’s “I Only Know Love,” sung by Eun-ha, played by Jeon Do-yeon, in the 2005 film You Are My Sunshine, directed by Park Jin-pyo, is sung again through Mi-ok 21 years later. Jeon Do-yeon’s Eun-ha and Mi-ok are entirely different characters, yet both praise the same love across the passage of time. Jo Yuri, who plays Mi-ok as a child, also leaves a lasting impression with a brief but intense presence.

Sul Kyung-gu also displays tremendous depth as Hoseok, a man reduced to little more than a shell, like a ghost, by the trauma of a past strike and the wounds of dismissal. He portrays, with painful intensity, Hoseok’s gradual recovery of his sense of life amid trauma. Sul Kyung-gu gives three-dimensional expression to the helplessness and inferiority Hoseok felt in the face of capital, conveying his temperature, humidity, and emotions to the audience in full.

Zo In-sung and Cho Yeo-jeong also serve as pillars of Possible Love, playing characters who represent class hypocrisy and desire amid wealth. Cho Yeo-jeong transforms into Ye-ji, a documentary director who tries to capture every move made by Mi-ok and Hoseok under the pretext of loving other people’s lives, only to confront her own artistic and moral desires. Zo In-sung plays Sang-woo, embodying the self-awareness of capital and the clandestine desires hidden behind material prosperity. The two live and breathe within the film as catalysts that continually inject a discomfort like the tiny pebble in a shoe.

The collaboration with music director Jung Jae-il, who demonstrated a perfect harmony of visual direction and music in the 2019 film “Parasite,” directed by Bong Joon-ho, and the Netflix series Squid Game, which captivated viewers around the world in 2021 and was written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, makes Possible Love’s aftertaste even deeper and more intense. The OST’s melodies, filling the gaps created by invisible class divisions and inner emptiness, decisively guide the atmosphere of Possible Love.

Photo: Netflix

From the trauma of laid-off workers to an artist’s ethical self-reproach, the honest gaze of Lee Chang-dong, Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung, and Cho Yeo-jeong, all looking directly at their era, presents another aesthetic milestone that Korean cinema can reach. As Lee Chang-dong has said, Possible Love is not an easy, dopamine-pumping, provocative film. Yet it is unquestionably a poem-like work that leaves behind a profound silence and lingering resonance where a surge of emotion has passed. How audiences will respond to the weighty questions posed by Possible Love remains to be seen.

Photo: Netflix

Meanwhile, Possible Love will be released in theaters on the 23rd and become available on Netflix starting November 6.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.