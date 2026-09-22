Chuseok's 'Tazza' Formula Works... 'Tazza 4' Sets Record for Highest Advance Sales Among Adults-Only Films

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Ji-young] The crime film 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' (hereafter 'Tazza 4,' directed by Choi Kook-hee and produced by SidusHQ) has set a new record for the highest advance sales among adults-only films, two days before its release.

As of noon on the 21st, 'Tazza 4' had sold 76,526 advance tickets, ranking first in advance sales among films restricted to viewers aged 19 and over.

As of noon two days before release, it surpassed 'Asura: The City of Madness' with 68,279 tickets, 'Tazza: One Eyed Jack' with 60,694, and 'Yadang' with 42,471. It had already outperformed other legendary adults-only films, including 'The Handmaiden' with 22,030 tickets and 'Inside Men' with 12,542. Compared with the 19,127 tickets sold by 'The Outlaws' one day before its release, the figure is nearly four times higher.

Starting two weeks before its release, 'Tazza 4' met audiences through various preview screenings and has drawn attention as the only crime-entertainment film of the Chuseok season. As the finale of the 20-year-old 'Tazza' series, the cast and director joined the project determined to bring it to a fitting conclusion. Their sincerity was evident during the weekend cast stage greetings held over the past two weeks. More recently, word has spread that the film is a hot spot for cast stage greetings, and its seat occupancy rate has been steadily rising.

"Have I seen a 'Tazza 4' stage greeting? It's the best I've ever seen." "The actors' heartfelt fan service is no joke." "You can feel the passion and youthful energy at a 'Tazza 4' stage greeting." Such audience testimonials took over online communities over the weekend. The word of mouth spread directly by moviegoers is expected to become a delightful gift for theaters during the Chuseok holiday.

Based on the comic 'Tazza' by Huh Young-man, the final installment, 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub,' follows a man who thought he had the whole world through his online casino business and his best friend, who shares his name and took everything from him. The two meet again in the global gambling arena and engage in a revenge showdown. The film stars Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won, and Miyoshi Ayaka. Choi Kook-hee, who directed 'Split,' 'Default,' and 'Life Is Beautiful,' is at the helm. The film opens on the 23rd during the Chuseok holiday.

Reporter Cho Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.