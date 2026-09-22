"Cut the complexity and go all-in on speed X action"—Koo Kyo-hwan's Reawaken Man: The Red, a box-office weapon to beat the holiday blues

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The action film Reawaken Man: The Red (hereafter Reawaken Man), directed by Baek Jong-yul and produced by Yong Film, is set to get theaters buzzing with exhilarating action and hilarious comedy.

Reawaken Man has been generating buzz with its lively chemistry among distinctive actors and rhythmic pacing. Amid a Chuseok holiday lineup filled with a wide variety of Korean films, it is poised to offer catharsis as the season's only pure entertainment action movie.

Reawaken Man follows Seok-hwan, an ordinary job seeker played by Koo Kyo-hwan, who discovers that he can come back to life 72 hours after dying. After becoming caught up in an unexpected incident, he embarks on a journey presented with rhythmic direction and breakneck momentum. The action unfolds in rapid succession, from the heavy impact of a baseball bat to chases through the city and breathless car sequences, delivering a rush that helps audiences forget their everyday worries.

The film also brings together a cast of highly distinctive characters who are expected to inject energy into the story: Black, played by Shin Seung-ho, who relentlessly pursues Seok-hwan's resurrection ability; Yeong-ha, played by Kang Ki-young, an office worker skilled at navigating professional life who becomes caught up in an unpredictable incident while helping his close friend Seok-hwan; and Ye-rin, played by Kim Si-a, Seok-hwan's younger sister with a bold personality.

Audiences who saw the film at advance screenings have also responded enthusiastically to Reawaken Man's distinctive appeal. "I came because I thought my head was going to explode from studying for exams, but I forgot all about it" (CGV_Jihye****), "I was completely stressed about going to work, but the movie washed it all away" (CGV_Bomba****), "The perfect movie to watch with family while munching on popcorn" (CGV_Jihye****), "The plot races along so fast you don't even have time to feel bored" (CGV_Jihye****), "It cuts out all the complexity and goes all-in on speed and action" (CGV_Jihye****), and "It's an entertainment film with next-level immersion that makes you forget how tired you are" (CGV_Yonggam****) are among the comments from viewers praising the film's rhythmic pacing and relentless action.

With nonstop action and vibrant characters, Reawaken Man is expected to keep the momentum of Korean cinema going by offering audiences an exciting theatrical experience this fall.

Based on the webtoon of the same name by Chae Yong Taek and Kim Jae Han, Reawaken Man: The Red follows a job seeker whose only qualification is unfounded confidence. After discovering that he can resurrect 72 hours after dying, he becomes the target of a mysterious pursuit. Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho, Kang Ki-young, Kim Si-a, and Kim Sung-ryung star in the film, which was directed by Baek Jong-yul of The Beauty Inside and Believer 2. It opens on the 30th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.