Shim Eun-kyung Appointed as Jury Member for the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) New Currents Award: "Setting Out to Discover New Asian Directors"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Actress Shim Eun-kyung is setting out to discover new Asian talent in Busan.

The 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) has finalized the jury for the New Currents Award, a gateway for emerging Asian directors. The New Currents Award selects one debut film by a new director screened in the Competition and Vision sections and awards a prize of 20 million won.

Photo = Busan International Film Festival (BIFF)

The jury for this year's New Currents Award has been appointed to include Indian director Rima Das, who has explored the relationship between humans and nature, recovery, and dreams through works invited to numerous major international film festivals, such as 'Village Rockstar', 'Village Rockstar 2', and 'Not a Hero', receiving the Ji Seok Award at the Busan Film Festival, the Crystal Bear Award at the Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), and a special mention for Generation K Plus; producer Shan Zhuolong, who won awards at the Cannes Film Festival, Venice International Film Festival, and Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) for 'Ashley Fachang' and 'The Botanist', and produced 'The Wilderness', which won the Artistic Contribution Award at the Busan Award, the first competition section of last year's Busan International Film Festival (BIFF); and Shim Eun-kyung, who garnered attention with 'Sunny' and 'Miss Granny', swept Best Actress awards at prestigious domestic awards ceremonies, expanded her acting career to Japan, and won both the Japan Academy Film Prize and the Kinema Junpo Awards for 'The Journalist' and 'Tabi to Hibi'.

Meanwhile, the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) will be held for ten days from October 6 to 15 in the area around the Busan Cinema Center.

Reporter Jiyoung Cho soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.