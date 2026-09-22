Chuseok Box-Office Showdown: 'Assassin(s)' Off to a Remarkable Start... Advance Bookings Surpass 200,000 → Claims No. 1 Spot

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The mystery investigation film 'Assassin(s)' (directed by Hur Jin-ho and produced by Hive Media) signaled a strong start by surpassing 200,000 advance bookings one day before its release.

On the 20th, 'Assassin(s)' overtook 'The Odyssey,' which had held the top spot in advance booking rates for an extended period, and rose to No. 1 overall, generating major buzz. This was especially significant because it marked the first time in 64 days that a Korean film had reached the top of the overall advance-booking chart. After ending The Odyssey's solo run and taking the top spot, 'Assassin(s)' has continued to hold No. 1 day after day, demonstrating the intense interest ahead of its release.

The sharp rise in advance bookings has also drawn attention. As of the morning of the 21st, 'Assassin(s)' had recorded approximately 150,000 bookings, but surpassed 200,000 in just one day, rapidly building momentum. With its advance bookings continuing to climb without slowing down right up to its release, expectations are mounting for the film's box-office performance during the Chuseok holiday.

The strong response leading up to its release is also adding to the excitement over advance bookings. First unveiled through an official invitation to the 51st Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), 'Assassin(s)' has drawn praise from overseas media for its solid story, brisk pacing and tightly knit ensemble cast.

In South Korea, praise has continued from audiences who saw the film early at pre-release screenings, further raising expectations. Viewers posted glowing reviews of the actors' powerful performances and the gripping story, writing, "I had so much fun watching it that I lost track of time" (Megabox, si*******), "A 'complete gift set' of powerhouse actors! I highly recommend seeing it on the big screen!" (Megabox, ci****), "It's tense, and it's great to watch with adults who know that era" (Megabox, ww***), "I was so immersed, watching in a state of tension throughout the film, that its runtime of more than two hours never felt long at all. And the actors' powerhouse showcase, too!" (CJ CGV, Seol*), "I liked how meticulous it was about the details" (CJ CGV, Ji*******), and "You can feel the film's strength from beginning to end" (CJ CGV, Bap**). Attention is now focused on the box-office momentum 'Assassin(s)' will generate in theaters during the Chuseok holiday.

'Assassin(s)' dramatizes the shooting and killing of First Lady Yuk Young-soo during President Park Chung Hee's commemorative address at the 29th Liberation Day ceremony held at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul on Aug. 15, 1974. The film follows an investigation into the suspicions surrounding the shooting of the first lady, an incident that shocked South Korea, and the forces behind it. Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il and Lee Min-ho star in the film, which was directed by Hur Jin-ho, the filmmaker behind 'Christmas in August,' 'One Fine Spring Day' and 'The Last Princess.' It opens on the 23rd during the Chuseok holiday.

Jo Ji-young, Reporter soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.