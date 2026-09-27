"I hope all the movies do well this Chuseok"... Why Koo Kyo-hwan of 'Reawakened Man' called for mutual success instead of competition (Full Interview)

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] A man who comes back to life 72 hours after dying. The premise is anything but ordinary, yet actor Koo Kyo-hwan took a deliberately understated approach. Rather than adding layers of complex meaning, he dove into the world of 'Reawakened Man' quickly and intuitively, following the screenplay as written. Working alongside people he likes—including Shin Seung-ho, whom he reunited with, Kang Ki-young, and Kim Si-a, who is 26 years his junior—also made the set all the more exciting.

Koo Kyo-hwan recently sat down with Sportschosun at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, to discuss the film 'Reawakened Man: The Red,' hereafter referred to as 'Reawakened Man.'

Slated for release on the 30th, 'Reawakened Man' is based on the webtoon of the same name. It follows Seok-hwan, a job seeker whose only qualification is unfounded confidence, after he discovers that he can come back to life 72 hours after dying and is pursued by mysterious forces. Baek Jong-yeol, who directed 'The Beauty Inside' and 'Believer 2,' is at the helm.

Seok-hwan, played by Koo Kyo-hwan, dreams of buying his family premium beef with his first paycheck. However, his hot temper causes him to repeatedly fail job interviews. After suddenly dying one day and returning to life 72 hours later, he discovers his extraordinary ability and begins to be pursued by mysterious figures.

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

Quite a long time has passed since filming ended, but the memories remain vivid. Koo Kyo-hwan laughed as he said, "Every moment of filming the movie is recorded in my mind. The focus and joy I felt back then are etched there, so I can bring them out and talk about them anytime. Of course, the memories have become a little hazy."

For Koo Kyo-hwan, the greatest strengths of 'Reawakened Man' are its speed and intuitive storytelling. He confidently declared, "'Reawakened Man' is extremely intuitive and fast-paced. I can confidently call it a perfect popcorn movie."

However, the film's genre as a Korean-style superhuman or superhero story was not the decisive reason he chose the project. The people involved came first. Koo Kyo-hwan said, "I liked the actors and the director I worked with. I didn't choose it because it was a Korean-style superhuman or superhero film. They were people I had been curious about and wanted to work with again."

He also sought out the original webtoon himself. Koo Kyo-hwan explained, "I've worked on many projects based on original works. I like seeing an original work meet a new medium and become a new story. With 'Reawakened Man,' I tried to remain faithful to the author's work, the director's vision, and the world created within the film."

Seok-hwan's striking red hair was also part of how the character was completed. Koo Kyo-hwan first joked, "I thought 'Anne of Green Gables' and 'Pigu Wang Tongki' were incredible," before adding, "I didn't approach the red hair itself in any special way. I considered it part of the setting of this world."

His approach to interpreting Seok-hwan was not complicated either. Rather than adding hidden meanings, he focused on portraying the character as written in the screenplay, in a direct and intuitive way.

Koo Kyo-hwan said, "The director created the character's setting, and I like characters whose frame of reference is themselves," adding, "There are times when it is better for the audience if you don't overcomplicate things and simply explain them as they are. I tried to transfer the words in the screenplay onto the screen exactly as written."

He continued, "I thought this was a film that shows things directly rather than filling them with subtext or metaphor. Instead of saying, 'This is what he really feels,' I intentionally didn't think beyond showing, 'This is how he feels, so this is how he acts!'"

Seok-hwan's transformation into a stronger person with every death is reflected in the action sequences as well. Since he is not a fully formed hero from the outset but gradually grows stronger as he discovers his abilities, the action was designed in stages.

Koo Kyo-hwan credited the production teams, saying, "I exchanged many questions and ideas with the action director about how to express movements suited to Seok-hwan's age, circumstances, and environment. I was given appropriate direction each time his abilities developed," and added, "The technical team, stunt team, and locations all helped me greatly as he gradually grew."

Working with director Baek Jong-yeol was also special because Koo Kyo-hwan had long been an audience member who followed his work. He said, "I grew up watching the director's films. While watching 'The Beauty Inside,' I even thought I wanted to play the one-day version played by senior actor Park Hae-jin. It was a moving experience to work with him this time," adding, "The director's films have fascinating premises."

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

The chemistry among the cast was another reason Koo Kyo-hwan chose 'Reawakened Man' and another source of energy that made filming enjoyable. He was particularly open about his affection for Shin Seung-ho, whom he reunited with after 'D.P.' In the film, Koo Kyo-hwan plays Seok-hwan, who grows stronger each time he dies, while Shin Seung-ho plays Black, who has the ability to control others. Together, they form a tense opposition.

Koo Kyo-hwan brought laughter by saying, "I still miss Seung-ho. I really like him. I shared more scenes with him than anyone else on this project," adding, "I kept wondering, 'When will we meet again?' I even took this project because of Seung-ho. I want to work with him again. I love Seung-ho."

He reunited with Kang Ki-young after 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo.' Koo Kyo-hwan said, "I was disappointed that I only briefly worked with actor Ki-young on 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo.' We are also from the same agency, and he is one of the actors I consider a close friend," adding, "Creating scenes together is fun and enjoyable in itself."

With Kim Si-a, who is 26 years younger than him, he played realistic siblings who bicker while looking after each other more than anyone else. When asked mischievously whether, in real life, he was closer to being her father than her brother, Koo Kyo-hwan wittily replied, "You'll understand the age difference when you see the movie."

Watching Kim Si-a act also inspired him as an actor. Koo Kyo-hwan praised her, saying, "There were many moments when Si-a surprised me. Her analytical skills are outstanding, and she tries to transform that analysis flexibly. I learned from watching her," adding, "I wondered, 'How can she be so good? Did she grow up seeing so many good things?' She has exceptional instincts."

He even extended an invitation to work with her again in a film he directs. Koo Kyo-hwan said, "If I get the chance to make a movie, I definitely want to work with Si-a," then improvised a new story on the spot: "Si-a could play a singer and actress, while I could play her manager?"

This strong chemistry continued beyond the set and into the promotional process. For Koo Kyo-hwan, promoting 'Reawakened Man' felt less like another work assignment and more like an after-party that continued even after filming ended.

Koo Kyo-hwan laughed as he said, "As you can see from our content, our strength is that we don't think of promotion as work. We talk naturally, and sometimes have a beer when it is over," adding, "Unfortunately, Si-a drinks cola, but the promotions also feel like an after-party for 'Reawakened Man.'"

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

This year's Chuseok theater lineup, when 'Reawakened Man' will meet audiences, is more packed than ever. A variety of films—including 'The Intern,' 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub,' and 'Assassin(s)'—are lined up and waiting for audiences to choose. Earlier, Koo Kyo-hwan joked on the YouTube program 'Pinggyego' that the Chuseok box-office competition would be "a side battle rather than a head-on battle," drawing laughter.

Koo Kyo-hwan laughed and said, "That was a particularly outrageous joke," before adding, "That's the kind of thing I hope to see. The films by the senior artists who came before us have performed well, so seeing the poster for 'Reawakened Man' makes me think we can all succeed together. I hope every film does well this time, too."

He saw the mere fact that multiple films are playing in theaters at the same time as something audiences can enjoy. Koo Kyo-hwan added his characteristic humor, saying, "If I were an audience member, I think it would be exciting to choose from a variety of films at the theater," and, "When one restaurant becomes popular, the one next door benefits too. I don't like waiting in line."

The film 'Reawakened Man: The Red' is scheduled for release on September 30.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.