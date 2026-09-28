Kang Ki-young to appear on 'CineTown' today (28th), hard at work promoting 'Reawakened Man: The Red'

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

[Sportschosun | Ahn So-yoon, Reporter] Actor Kang Ki-young will appear on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s 'Park Ha-sun's CineTown.'

Kang Ki-young, who stars in 'Reawakened Man: The Red,' will appear on the visual radio broadcast of SBS's 'Park Ha-sun's CineTown' at 11 a.m. on the 28th.

Kang Ki-young will discuss how he developed the character Young-ha, an office worker who gets caught up in an unexpected chase after stepping in to help his best friend Seok-hwan, as well as his thoughts ahead of the film's release. Having tackled a range of scenes, from realistic, everyday acting to thrilling car chases that unfold unexpectedly, Kang Ki-young is expected to share vivid behind-the-scenes stories from the shoot. He will also talk about working with Koo Kyo-hwan, who plays Seok-hwan, a man with the ability to resurrect, and share various anecdotes about preparing for the film. Behind-the-scenes stories from 'Reawakened Man: The Red,' accompanied by Kang Ki-young's cheerful wit, can be heard on 'Park Ha-sun's CineTown.'

Meanwhile, 'Reawakened Man: The Red' follows Seok-hwan, a job seeker whose only qualification is baseless confidence, as he discovers that he can resurrect 72 hours after dying and becomes the target of a mysterious pursuit. The film stars Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho, Kang Ki-young, Kim Si-a and Kim Sung-ryung. Baik Jong-yul, director of 'The Beauty Inside' and 'Believer 2,' is at the helm. The film opens on the 30th.

Ahn So-yoon, Reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.