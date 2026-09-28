"Assassin(s)" and "Tazza 4" Wrap Up the Chuseok Showdown; "Reawakened Man" Enters the Fray, Ranking No. 1 in Advance Bookings Among Korean Films Opening Around the Same Time

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The action film "Reawaken Man: The Red" (hereinafter "Reawakened Man"; directed by Baek Jong-Yeol and produced by Yong Film), which is targeting the upcoming National Foundation Day and Hangul Day holidays after the hotly contested Chuseok holiday period, ranked No. 1 in advance bookings among Korean films opening around the same time, showing strong momentum.

"Reawakened Man," which has been generating strong word of mouth with its exhilarating action and relentless pace, ranked No. 1 in advance bookings among Korean films opening around the same time on the 28th, two days before its release, signaling a strong start at the box office. Having announced the arrival of a new box-office contender in the fall theater market, "Reawakened Man" is drawing attention as a film that could continue the success of Korean cinema following "Assassin(s)."

With the October theater market expected to heat up further as the holidays continue from Chuseok through National Foundation Day and Hangul Day, "Reawakened Man" is drawing attention as a new dark horse that could captivate moviegoers this fall, as its advance-booking rate continues to gain momentum ahead of its release. Special theater formats such as ScreenX, 4DX and MX4D, which offer a more vivid moviegoing experience, are also generating strong anticipation among prospective viewers, raising expectations for the film's future box-office performance.

"Reawakened Man" has received an additional boost in advance bookings from the glowing reviews that have poured in since pre-release screenings. The film follows Seok-hwan (Koo Kyo-hwan), a man with the ability to come back to life 72 hours after dying, as he is pursued by a mysterious group led by Black (Shin Seung-ho), who can control other people's minds, and becomes embroiled in unpredictable incidents. The story delivers nonstop entertainment and has earned high satisfaction from audiences. From hard-hitting action with a weighty impact to thrilling chases and car chases, the film's diverse action sequences have generated word of mouth as a movie to be enjoyed in theaters. Preview audiences have also praised the entertainment value created by the relentless action and the actors' playful chemistry.

With explosive reactions even before its release, "Reawakened Man" is expected to generate a powerful box-office storm in theaters this fall, fueled by strong word of mouth.

Adapted from the webtoon of the same name by Chae Yong Taek and Kim Jae Han, "Reawaken Man: The Red" follows a job seeker whose only qualification is unfounded confidence as he discovers that he can come back to life 72 hours after dying and is subsequently subjected to a mysterious pursuit. The film stars Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho, Kang Ki-young, Kim Si-a and Kim Sung-ryung. Baek Jong-Yeol, director of "The Beauty Inside" and "Believer 2," is at the helm. It opens on the 30th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.