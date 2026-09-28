The Actor Who Captivated Master Filmmakers Na Hong-jin and Lee Chang-dong—‘Possible Love’ Was Possible Because It Was Zo In-sung

A press conference for the film ‘Possible Love’ was held on Aug. 25 at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo, Seoul. Zo In-sung poses for photos. Mapo—Song Jeong-heon, reporter, /2026.08.25/

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Ji-young] Actor Zo In-sung has emerged as one of the industry’s leading actors, chosen by master filmmakers Na Hong-jin and Lee Chang-dong. He appears in the SF thriller ‘Hope,’ directed by Na Hong-jin and produced by Forged Films, as well as the Netflix film ‘Possible Love,’ directed by Lee Chang-dong and produced by Pinehouse Film, Anonymous Content and Now Film.

In the Netflix film ‘Possible Love,’ which opened in theaters on Aug. 23, Zo In-sung plays Sang-woo, the husband of Ye-ji (Cho Yeo-jeong), a documentary director who profiles a laid-off worker couple.

‘Possible Love’ drew anticipation from audiences not only in Korea but around the world after winning the Silver Lion (Grand Jury Prize) and the FIPRESCI Prize in the competition section of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival. Zo In-sung helped drive the film’s artistic merit with his portrayal of Sang-woo.

Sang-woo, played by Zo In-sung, is positioned as the perfect opposite of Ho-seok (Sul Kyung-gu), a laid-off worker. If Ho-seok represents workers sacrificed to the logic of massive capital, Sang-woo embodies the establishment, steadily accumulating more wealth through capital inherited across generations. Zo brought this contrast to life in three dimensions, conveying on screen the weighty message about capital and class that director Lee Chang-dong sought to explore.

On the surface, Sang-woo appears to be a kind man who shows affection and goodwill toward Ho-seok and his wife, Mi-ok (Jeon Do-yeon). Yet his casually delivered chilling lines and indifferent actions blur the boundaries of that goodwill. Performing with understated restraint, Zo In-sung captured Sang-woo’s shifting nature as he crossed those boundaries as if walking a tightrope, earning acclaim from critics and audiences while heightening both the tension and immersion.

In particular, Zo In-sung precisely portrayed the characters’ ambiguity as he collided and crossed paths with Ho-seok, Mi-ok and Ye-ji, figures positioned at opposite ends of the story. Through the role, he demonstrated not only his depth as an actor but also an overwhelming presence, bringing the film’s immersive power to its peak.

Above all, Zo In-sung brought to the screen through his performance Lee Chang-dong’s auteurist perspective—one that cannot be defined by a single word and encompasses capital and labor, love and greed. With a relaxed, natural performance, he vividly expressed the director’s profound worldview and once again proved his true value as an actor.

Earlier this year, Zo In-sung met audiences in three consecutive new films by master filmmakers representing Korea: Ryoo Seung-wan’s ‘Humint,’ Na Hong-jin’s ‘Hope’ and now Lee Chang-dong’s ‘Possible Love.’ Across the three films, each with a distinct genre, narrative texture and message, Zo repaid the filmmakers’ faith in their choice of him with his commanding presence and acting.

He also served as the perfect bridge connecting the deep, solid worlds built by the master filmmakers, further cementing his reputation as an actor audiences can trust. Expectations are rising for Zo In-sung’s future projects as he continues to elevate the quality of each work with a limitless acting range that transcends genre.

‘Possible Love’ follows two couples—a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary director and her husband—who meet to make a documentary and confront their different lives and hidden desires. The film stars Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung and Cho Yeo-jeong, and is directed by Lee Chang-dong, whose filmography includes ‘Peppermint Candy,’ ‘Oasis,’ ‘Miryang,’ ‘Poetry’ and ‘Burning.’ After its theatrical release on Aug. 23, the film will be available on Netflix beginning Nov. 6.

Reporter Cho Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.