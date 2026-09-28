Choi Yu-ri, a Brief but Powerful Presence in "Assassin(s)"... Delivers a Stirring Performance as the Choir Member Who Set the Tragedy in Motion

Photo: Hive Media

Photo: Hive Media

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Choi Yu-ri, the "genius child actor," has set the stage for the mystery thriller "Assassin(s)" (directed by Hur Jin-ho and produced by Hive Media).

In "Assassin(s)," which was released on the 23rd, Choi Yu-ri meets audiences as Choi Seung-hwa, a choir member at Munsung Girls’ Commercial High School.

Choi Yu-ri appeared early in the film as a key character who added weight to the case. Despite her brief appearance, she played an indispensable role in the story, capturing viewers’ attention and opening the film with a powerful impact. The character Choi Seung-hwa, portrayed by Choi Yu-ri, was inspired by Jang Bong-hwa, a second-year student at Seongdong Girls’ Vocational High School who was killed in the actual assassination of First Lady Yuk Young-soo.

Choi Yu-ri’s bright smile and cheerful, innocent image contrasted with the atmosphere of the film. She provided the catalyst for Han Young-il (Lee Min-ho) to uncover the truth behind the case and left a deep impression by vividly conveying the tragedy of that day.

Through Choi Seung-hwa, the character at the starting point of the entire case, Choi Yu-ri delivered a weighty performance. Her appearance heightened curiosity about the events to come and drew audiences deeply into the story by adding a palpable sense of tension.

Her brief yet unmistakable presence has been praised for enriching "Assassin(s)." As Choi Yu-ri continues to grow steadily and build a filmography of her own, expectations are rising over what works and characters she will bring to audiences next.

"Assassin(s)" is based on the shooting of First Lady Yuk Young-soo during President Park Chung Hee’s commemorative address at the 29th National Liberation Day ceremony, held at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul on August 15, 1974. The film traces the suspicions surrounding the assassination of the first lady and the forces behind the incident, which shocked South Korea. Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il, and Lee Min-ho star in the film, directed by Hur Jin-ho, who also helmed "Christmas in August," "One Fine Spring Day," and "The Last Princess."

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.