Byun Yo-han and Roh Jae-won's acting tour de force pays off... 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' Tops the Overall Box Office Just Six Days After Release

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] The film 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' pulled off a remarkable feat by topping the overall box office just six days after its release.

'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' became the overall box-office champion on the 28th, just six days after its release. After opening, the film ranked No. 2 at the overall box office while maintaining a two-way race with 'The Assassin(s).' Having helped bolster the Chuseok holiday Korean film market, it finally staged a box-office comeback and proved the power of word of mouth through its results.

In particular, 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' had been viewed as an underdog film even before its release, as it struggled to make an impact in areas ranging from its adults-only rating handicap to the presale rankings competition. Following its Chuseok release, the film recorded a high seat-occupancy rate and a low drop-off rate. Its strong audience satisfaction, along with the cast's active promotional efforts and stage greetings, generated buzz online and helped it emerge as a hot topic among adult moviegoers. Now, buoyed by high satisfaction among actual viewers, 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' is set to reshape the box-office landscape for its second week, beginning with Culture Day on the 30th.

Meanwhile, 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' is a film adaptation of the final installment in Huh Young-man's original 'Tazza: The High Rollers' manga series. It is a crime film about Jang Tae-young, who thought he had gained everything through an online casino business, and his best friend Park Tae-young, who shares his name and took everything from him. The two reunite in the global gambling circuit and engage in a round of revenge. The film stars Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won, and Ayaka Miyoshi, and was directed by Choi Kook-hee, who helmed 'Default' and 'Life Is Beautiful.' Now playing in theaters nationwide.

An So-yoon, reporter <PRIVATE_EMAIL>

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.