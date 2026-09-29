'Reawaken Man: The Red' Meets Audiences Through Music One Day Before Its Release... Music Released Today (29th)

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] The film 'Reawaken Man: The Red' will simultaneously release 'Again and Again' and its original soundtrack album.

'Reawaken Man: The Red' will release the single album 'Again and Again' and its original soundtrack album simultaneously at 6 p.m. on the 29th. 'Again and Again,' created by accomplished musicians George and Primary, is expected to leave audiences with a special impression. George has delivered understated emotion through songs such as 'Boat' and 'Please Look at Me,' while Primary has heightened immersion in productions with his wide-ranging music across genres, including 'D.P.' and the 'Weak Hero' series, as well as 'Pilot' and 'Love in the Big City.'

The original soundtrack album, with Primary serving as music director, features a total of 27 tracks. It is expected to portray the unpredictable chase unfolding in everyday spaces and the exhilarating action through dynamic sounds. The single and original soundtrack albums will be available worldwide through major domestic music platforms, including Melon, Genie Music, FLO, Naver Vibe, and Bugs, as well as global platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, TIDAL, Deezer, QQ Music, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Meanwhile, 'Reawaken Man: The Red' follows Seok-hwan, a job seeker whose only qualification is baseless confidence. After discovering that he can come back to life 72 hours after dying, he finds himself caught in a mysterious pursuit. The film stars Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho, Kang Ki-young, Kim Si-a, and Kim Sung-ryung. Baek Jong-yul, who directed 'The Beauty Inside' and 'Believer 2,' is at the helm. The film opens on the 30th.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.