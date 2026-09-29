The Team Behind 'Assassin(s)' Addresses Historical Distortion Controversy: "Reconstructed with Cinematic Imagination—Not a Film That Distorts Facts"

The VIP screening of the film 'Assassin(s)' was held at Lotte Cinema World Tower on the 21st. Director Hur Jin-ho and the cast posed for photos. Jamsil = Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.09.21/

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The mystery thriller film 'Assassin(s)' (directed by Hur Jin-ho and produced by Hive Media) has distanced itself from allegations of historical distortion and political incitement.

Hive Media, the production company behind 'Assassin(s),' said on the 28th, "'Assassin(s)' is a narrative film reconstructed from various records related to the historical event that occurred in 1974, with cinematic imagination added. The production team conducted extensive research into publicly available records and materials, books, and documentaries. While drawing on actual events and figures, it combined them with fictional characters and situations to complete a single story."

The company added, "This film was not made to establish a new historical conclusion or to deny or distort existing facts. The film does not identify any particular person as being behind the incident, nor does it present its hypotheses and dramatic settings as historical facts."

Finally, it stated, "As this work is based on a historical event and real-life figures, it may invite various interpretations and criticisms. The production team respects those opinions. However, we would like to make clear that the film was not made with a specific political purpose beyond its own creative intent and nature. We ask that viewers regard the work solely as a product of creative expression."

The film 'Assassin(s)' dramatizes the August 15, 1974, incident in which First Lady Yuk Young-soo was shot and killed during President Park Chung-hee's address at the 29th Liberation Day commemoration ceremony held at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul. It follows the investigation into the suspicions surrounding the shooting of the first lady, an incident that shocked South Korea, and those behind it. The film stars Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il, and Lee Min-ho. Hur Jin-ho, who directed 'Christmas in August,' 'One Fine Spring Day,' and 'The Last Princess,' is at the helm.

<Full text of the official statement from the production team of 'Assassin(s)'>

We would like to state the production team's position regarding the various opinions recently raised about the film 'Assassin(s)'.

'Assassin(s)' is a narrative film based on the historical event that occurred in 1974. It was reconstructed with cinematic imagination using various records related to the incident. The production team conducted extensive research into publicly available records and materials, books, and documentaries. While drawing on actual events and figures, it combined them with fictional characters and situations to complete a single story.

This film was not made to establish a new historical conclusion or to deny or distort existing facts. The film does not identify any particular person as being behind the incident, nor does it present its hypotheses and dramatic settings as historical facts.

As this work is based on a historical event and real-life figures, it may invite various interpretations and criticisms. The production team respects those opinions. However, we would like to make clear that the film was not made with a specific political purpose beyond its own creative intent and nature. We ask that viewers regard the work solely as a product of creative expression.

<From all members of the production team of 'Assassin(s)'>

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.